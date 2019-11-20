Straight from DeHart

Kelowna restaurateurs Dave and Rhonda Lindsay, owners of the Train Station Pub, have renovated and rebranded the former Xchange Restaurant at 1615 Dickson Ave. in the Landmark District.

Now known as Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink, the restaurant has a fresh casual menu, created and designed by chef/general manager April Roy, featuring more diversity than the Train Station and also offering vegan and gluten-free options as well as international cuisines. Mid-Town’s menu has everything from chili tofu and Korean pork buns to flatbreads, burgers and avocado toast. Their most popular dishes are the pan seared trout and beef poke, but I think the lemon poppy seed cheesecake is close behind. There is a full wine and cocktail list with eight options of BC draft beer on tap, of which one will be constantly rotating for variety. Patrick Ray has joined the team as operations manager, Amanda Aylen-Heins is the events coordinator and Adam Schafer is the sous chef. Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday to Friday with happy hour 3 to 6 p.m.

Kirsteen McCulloch is the new executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO). Previous executive director Dustyn Baulkham takes his leave after a highly successful two year run with the council, during which time he assisted in facilitating a new strategic plan and helped to implement and run new programs such as Culture Couch and the Kelowna Fringe Festival.

Kudos to Larry Tuovila of The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, who has donated his 150th pint of blood to Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna.

Marc Schoene, former long-time executive chef of Manteo Resort and the Eldorado Hotel, has moved onto a new venture. He has joined the team of the culinary arts program at Rutland Senior Secondary School. Mark has three children and a hobby farm and this new position fits in perfectly with his after-work lifestyle.

Rob Davis has joined the firm of Farris Barristers and Solicitors, at 1800-1631 Dickson Ave. in Kelowna, as a litigation and dispute resolution associate. His experience includes resolving commercial, construction, shareholder, intellectual property and insurance disputes. Rob was most recently in-house counsel working with Avigilon Corporation, a Motorola Solutions Company.

Seven of Kelowna’s top chefs competed in the First Regional Great Kitchen Party, their goal being to win gold and stand on the podium as Kelowna’s First Regional Chef heading to the Canadian Culinary Champion in Ottawa in 2020. Congratulations to Kai Koroll from Block One at 50th Parallel Estate paired with 50th Parallel 2017 Chardonnay of Lake Country.

Silver went to Andrea Callan from Red Fox Club at Indigenous World Winery paired with Indigenous World 2018 La’p Cheet of West Kelowna. Bronze went to Chris Braun from RauDZ Regional Table paired with CheckMate 2014 Black Rook Merlot of Kelowna.

The Regional District Central Okanagan Board have approved two appointments to its Central Okanagan West Advisory Planning Commission. Dave Cousins and Barb Hayden will each serve four-year terms through November 2023.

The provincial government recently named Karley Scott and Dale Safinuk to Okanagan College’s board for a one-year term, ending July 31, 2020. Karley has her own business, Karley Scott Consulting and she also works with the Parole Board of Canada. Dale is a financial service executive with over 20 years leadership experience, most recently as district vice-president of TD Bank Financial Group. They are replacing departing board members Charity Gerbrandt and David Porteous. Reappointed to the board of governors were Bob McGowan, Tina Lee, Juliette Cunningham and Shelley Cook. Other government appointed members include chair Chris Derickson and vice-chair Gloria Morgan. Other board governors include Devin Rubadeau, Black Edwards, Sophie Chai and Neerah Sharma. Ex-officio members are OC president Jim Hamilton and education council chair Chris Newitt.

Congratulations

To the new Regional District Board of Central Okanaganboard: Gail Given, chair Kelowna); Gord Milsom, vice-chair (West Kelowna); Mark Bartyik (Central Okanagan East Electoral Area); Wayne Carson (Central Okanagan West Electoral Area); Colin Basran (Kelowna); James Baker (Lake Country); Cindy Fortin (Peachland); Maxine DeHart (Kelowna); Charlie Hodge (Kelowna); Brad Sieben (Kelowna); Luke Stack (Kelowna); Loyal Wooldridge (Kelowna); Stephen Johnston (West Kelowna); and Jordan Coble (non-voting member, Westbank First Nation).

Congratulations to the Regional District of Central Okanagan 2019 Years of Service Award recipients: Murray Hanson, parks services (25 years); Alison Campbell Urness, parks services (20 years); Jennifer Maximuik, community services, and Charles Scholl, parks services (15 years); Scott Bruce, engineering services, and Dave Orlando, information services (10 years); Brad Ackerman, James Chester, Britney Currie, Kim Mussenden, parks services (five years); Janelle Harrison, financial services, Diane Merenick, corporate services, Valentina Trevino, economic development (five years).

The Sons of Italy, Galieo Lodge celebrates its vintage Vendemmia with a special dance Nov. 30 at the German Hall on Cary Road. Enjoy a live band, home-made pizza from the original inventors of this delicacy and a wine contest will be held to honour the best home winemaker. Tickets $20, call Ono at 250-862-7799.

Around our Town…

Joie, A Christmas Art Show, will be held at the Okanagan College campus Infusions Restaurant on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Participating artists include Alex Fong, Dave Watland, Bobby Vanderhoorn and Glenna Turnbull. There will be a draw for a gift donated by Fong along with wine from Nighthawk and Vanessa Vineyards. As well, delectable treats will be created by the Okanagan College culinary team. Please bring a gift/toy for a child of any age for KelownaSanta.com. Donations will also be raised for the culinary arts program at Okanagan College.

November 28: Embrace, a heartfelt movie about women’s body image is being hosted by Marie Martin at Okanagan College for United Way, 6:30 p.m.

November 30: Kelowna’s Barbershop Chorus presents The Secret of Christmas with Vernon’s Kalamalka Sweet Adeline’s Chorus at Okanagan College Theatre, 7 p.m. Admission $15 at door or call 250-868-3796.

November 30: Kelowna Community Chorus presents Christmas Dreams, a Cantata by Joseph Martin and Heather Sorenson, as performed by their choir at Carnegie Hall, 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Tickets www.kelownacommunitychorus.com.

November 30: White Sails A Cappeolla Chorus presents A Christmas Choral Fundraiser for BC Heart and Stroke at Rutland Centennial Hall, 6:30 p.m. Silent auction and 50/50 tickets. Tickets $25 at www.eventbrite.com

Birthdays of the week

Marjana Campbell (Nov. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20); Barry Gerding, Black Press (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Rudy Metzger (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Gail Schlosser (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); Diane MacDonald (Nov. 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); Pamela Pearson (Nov. 26); David Wikenheiser (Nov. 26); Kenn Dixon (Nov. 26).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.