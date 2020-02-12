Straight from DeHart

Players Choice Sportscards & Collectibles has won a prestigious international award, named the Best Hobby Retailer of the Year.

Owned and operated by Jason Wobshall and Katie Jenion, the Steve James Award was presented to them at the recent Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer Conference. The award is for tireless effort in engaging customers with interactive programs and improving the hobby for future generation. Players Choice, located at 470 Cawston Ave., offers new and old sports cards, sports memorabilia, framed autographed photos and jerseys and collectibles for all ages. The store also sells second hand sports gear and equipment. On Saturday, Feb. 15, the store will celebrate National Hockey Card Day, giving away free packages of hockey cards.

Known as the perogy lady, Barb Dumbovic, of Barb`s Delights Restaurant, will celebrate her 10th anniversary in business. Located at 88-2789 Highway 97 North in the Blue Heights Centre, the anniversary event will take place Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., in her quaint restaurant, offering the popular mega breakfast special for $10 with cake and coffee. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available throughout the day — wraps, perogies, cabbage rolls, smokies, burgers, soups, sandwiches and salads. My favourite is the asparagus omelette.

Kelowna House of Floors has relocated to 2890 Highway 97 North, next to Scandia in the former M&M Performance store. Formerly at 1905 Baron Rd., the business is owned and operated by Ewan Lilford. Check out their new digs on Friday, Feb. 14, 2-5 p.m. The official grand opening will be Feb. 29.

Congratulations!

The PGA of Canada head golf professional at the Harvest Golf Club, Bruce Vermee, has been elected to the board of directors for the B.C. Professional Golfers Association (BCPGA) for a two-year term. BCPGA is the professional provincial body of the PGA of Canada. Bruce has been in the golf industry for 30 years and at the Harvest Golf Club for the past five years.

Abelin Care is a new handcrafted 100 per cent vegan natural self-care skin care start-up business in Kelowna. The business founders,the husband and wife team of Yinka Onikoyi and Kayla Pagliocchini, create all the store products, handmade and packaged right here in our city. Those products include Pit Cleansers (deodorants), Pit Rub (underarm cleansers and scrubs), Pit Fresh Spray (neutralizes odour), Face Cleansers of Chi-Mi (3-in-1 cleansing oil serum) and Face Fresh (3-in-1 cleansing gel serum). The couple also give back as every product sponsors the education of orphaned, vulnerable children living in developing countries, currently focused in Lagos, Nigeria, Yinka’s home city.

Downtown After 5 is Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Craft Beer Market, 257 Bernard Ave. Admission is $10 which includes complimentary appetizers and two complimentary beverage tickets.

Due to medical circumstances beyond their control, the Divas and Diamonds committee has reluctantly decided to postpone the April 18, 2020, event until April 17, 2021. The committee is very appreciative for the support it has received for this year’s event and hope those sponsors and supporters will be back on board for 2021. Contact Shelley Sweeney at Shelleysweeney@shaw.ca or 250-212-2025.

With 25 years working for the Central Okanagan School District, Alan Lalonde has been appointed assistant superintendent to replace Vianne Kintzinger, who is retiring.

Sarah Bourne’s Exploration Dance Kelowna Winter Season sessions are on now until March 18. Classes are free but you must register with the Rotary Centre. Everyone is welcome to join at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com/event/RCAAllBodies/. If you would like to connect with Sarah and learn more about the programs visit www.explorationdance.ca.

February 17-23 is National Heritage Week. The Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS) takes the local lead in organizing Heritage Week celebrations to recognize our history, culture and heritage. Some event highlights to watch for include the Heritagte Week Kick-off on Monday, Feb. 17, 1 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kelowna Community Theater lobby. Enjoy entertainment, displays, scavenger hunt and beverages. The Heritage Awards and Lunch is Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Benvoulin Heritage Church, with tickets available at the COHS office by calling 250-861-7188. Jim Burkinshaw is the managing director of COHS.

Hearing Life is celebrating their grand opening with a winter sale of buy-one get-one 50 per cent off Bogo hearing aid sale at their new clinic at 401-2755 Tutt St. (at Tutt Street and Osprey Avenue) until Feb. 29. The original location is in Orchard Plaza at 110-1876 Cooper Rd. Abby Brackett is the registered hearing instrument practitioner. Call 1-844-339-4251 or book online at www.hearinglife.ca/GOBOGO.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Peachland Community Arts Council will host two events. An Afternoon High Tea and an Evening of Wine and Cheese both featuring several local women speakers at the Peachland Community Centre, 4450-6th St. Money raised will be used to provide a scholarship. On the afternoon agenda are Cindy Fortin (Peachland mayor), Pam Rader (shift power yoga/shift coaching and leadership) and Nikki Csek (Kelowna Chamber of Commerce). For the evening wine and cheese are Judi Wallace (laughter yoga leader/power coach and cancer survivor), Dr. Tavi Nicholson (clinical psychologist) and yours truly. Come join us for some social fun and comradery. Tickets are $10, available at Peachland Art Gallery or by calling 250-767-7422.

Kelowna Women in Business (KWIB) launched their inaugural Rise Awards, a new awards initiative to the City of Kelowna and a celebration of all local women of influence and individuals impacting change in our community. The two awards that will be presented are BCD Woman of the Year and Crowe MacKay LLP Change Maker. The winners will be announced at the gala evening on March 18. The keynote speaker will be Allison Grafton, founder and CEO of Rockwood Custom Homes. Crispin Butterfield is the president of KWIB.

Cindy Atkinson will host Happy Hormones for Women at the Ramada Hotel on Feb. 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Cindy will help bring your hormones back into balance so you can get relief from the discomfort and pain hormone imbalances cause. Discover five easy steps you can take right now to feel like yourself again. Cost $10/person or two for $15. To register call 250-864-5294 or email healthcoach.cindya@gmail.com.

Stuck for a last minute Valentine’s gift idea. How about a singing Valentine? For $25, the award-winning White Sails A Cappella Chorus will serenade your sweetie and present a card and small gift on your behalf. The chorus members will be out and about Feb. 14 and 15. Call/text Margaret at 250-717-7969 or valentinesingers@outlook.com to book a time.

For the entire month of February, Cora Kelowna will hold a food drive in collaboration with the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Bring a non-perishable food item into the restaurant and their team will supplement your contribution by donating $2 per item to the Central Okanagan Food Bank to a maximum of $1,000.

Birthdays of the week

Nikki Csek (Feb. 12); Laurie Gaymer (Feb. 13); Jim Laing (Feb.3); Todd Cashin (Feb. 13); Buck LaRoche (Feb. 13); Jim Card (Feb. 13); Dave Glendinning (Feb. 13); John Kilpatrick (Feb. 13); Irene Wangler (Feb. 14); Gary Kreller (Feb. 15); Dennis Williams (Feb. 15); Seymour Zidle (Feb. 15); Rob Siddon (Feb. 16); Philip Patara (Feb. 17); Bill Cook (Feb. 17); Arlene McClelland (Feb. 18).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.