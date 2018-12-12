Straight from DeHart

A Kelowna company has won a huge bid for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. Geotility, a geo-exchange company with its head office in Kelowna and two satellite offices in Richmond and Seattle will be involved in the construction of a futuristic building that will house all forms of art and media, namely narrative art. The museum will display notable works of arts from Norman Rockwell, Degas and Renoir. It is a development by the Lucas Foundation and is a passion project for George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson who are funding the project. Not only will the museum house a diverse range of art, the construction of the building itself has been designed and being built with a socially sustainable lens. Geotility is already underway with work on the geothermal exchange system. This will be the largest job in the company’s history and the largest geo-exchange field in the state of California. Jim Leask is the President and CEO of Geotility. www.geotility.ca

Gather Restaurant at 105-460 Doyle Avenue at the base of the Innovation Centre has opened. The modern, bright, clean designed restaurant owned and operated by partners Luigi Coccaro and Sung Park is a mixture of Korean and Italian food. Some menu items include shareables of Fried Tofu and Crispy Quinoa, Gnocchi Fritti, and Chorizo and Rice Cake Skewer. Large items on the menu are Salmon Poke Bowl, Pork Belly, Kimchi Stir Fry and Kimbob Roll.

There is also a garden salad and Mandoo Ravioli with add-ons of prawns, seared chicken, steamed rice or rice ball. Open Monday to Saturday. www.gatherkelowna.com Luigi Coccaro is also an owner/operator of La Bussola and Curious Cafe both on Ellis Street.

Ninety-five year-old Kelowna Veteran Edward (Ed) Dickins was one of 19 British Columbians to receive the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for his outstanding community service. This honour recognizes individuals and their remarkable contributions to their community and the province as a whole. Ed was among a number of British Columbia Dragoons who volunteered to join the Pacific Force against Japan. He rejoined the Dragoons and served with them until 1965 when he became involved with 903 BC Dragoons Kelowna Cadet Corp. He served as an Instructor, Commanding Officer until 1971 when he returned to the BC Dragoons as Regimental Quartermaster until his retirement in 1975. Ed helped establish the Kelowna-Veendam Sister City Association and was instrumental in a $650,000 fundraising campaign to expand and improve the Cenotaph Plaza.

Long-time well-known radio guy, Bruce Irving will be retiring at the end of December, ending his 30 year career in radio sales. After co-owning and operating the Courtplex Racquetball and Squash Club for 10 years. Bruce was hired by Nick Frost, owner and founder of SILK-FM in June of 1988. Nick sold the company to Standard Radio and Standard then sold to Astral Media who finally sold to Bell Media in 2010. Bruce remained in sales with all of those companies. Incidentally, Bruce will be turning 70 on January 20/2019.

Congratulations to realtor Jane Hoffman of Coldwell Banker/Horizon Realty who was the recipient of the prestigious Realtor Care Award for 2018.

Derek Currie is the new branch manager of BMO Bank of Montreal at 101- 3640 Gosset Road in West Kelowna. Derek has been with BMO for over 11 years starting in Langley as a financial services manager and from there worked in Abbotsford and Chilliwack before taking on a mortgage specialist position.

Derek then moved to Osoyoos as assistant branch manager and then into the branch manager positon and now is the new manager of the Westbank branch. Derek.currie@bmo.com

Glenmore Martial Arts is located at No. 111 – 1924 Summit Drive in Hillside Plaza and have room in their two winter day camps for this season on Dec. 26 to 28 and Jan. 2 to 4. The studio teaches World Taekwondo Federation-Style Taekwondo as well as wrestling, grappling and self-defense techniques. They also have four distinct martial arts programs that run year-round, including Little Dragons for ages 3-5 which is fun for young students; Kids Martial Arts for ages 5-13 with more of a focus on technique than Little Dragons; Black Belt Club for kids and adults above the Yellow Belt level and Adult Marital Arts for ages 14 plus focused on fitness and technique. The studio also offers day camps in the spring, summer and winter and martial arts birthday parties These include a martial arts lesson, games, bouncy castles and samurai sword cake cutting. David Evenchick is the marketing /operations support manager. Call 250-868-8690 www.glenmoremartialarts.com

For the holiday season, the City of Kelowna is offering free Saturday parking (and Sunday as always) in the downtown city center from Nov. 24 to Dec. 29.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union announced three winners of the 2018 Fan Choice Awards in Kelowna. Congratulations to gluten free bakery and dessert shop, Crumbs and Roses, free trade shop Globally Fair and wellness and fitness center NEU Movement. Now in its third year, the Fan Choice Awards celebrate small to medium size businesses. Hosted by their Facebook pages, social media users were invited to vote for local and independent businesses.

Congratulations to the City of Kelowna 2018 Fall Service Award recipients of Active Living and Culture. Joanne Senechal (30 years), Alison Westlund (15 years), Nick Bonnett, Donna McHattie, Amber Gilbert and Christina Reavie (10 years).

One of Safeway’s family members of 27 years, Ryan Lomax was recently diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer. Ryan is a father of eight children (age 3-15) and has been off work for treatment. His colleagues have come together to hold a benefit for his family on Dec. 16 at the Packing House Pub at 4 p.m. They are looking for donations for a silent auction, raffle and

other fund-raising ideas. All monies will go into a trust fund for the children. Call Lisa Leckie at 250-712-9669 (leckies@telus.net) or Jamie Moffatt at 250-215-3349 (jamiemoffatt@telus.net).

The 4th Annual Global Okanagan Food Bank Fundraiser Calendar is full of beautiful local photos sent in by local Okanagan viewers. In the last four years, the campaign has raised almost $200,000 for local food banks.

Global on-air news personalities will be at Orchard Park Shopping Centre Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more info or to donate go to globalnews.ca/yourokanagan.

101-5 EZ Rock is doing its part to get you in the holiday spirit by playing Kelowna’s Best Christmas Variety all day, every day until Boxing Day. Tune in to hear classics from Bing Crosby, Dan Martin and Nat King Cole along with favorites from Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Wham. Brand new songs for the season from Katy Perry, John Legend, Serena Ryder and more. Ho. Ho. Ho.

For the third year, members of the long-time Kelowna Club with the help of the downtown Safeway, will be donating and delivering 100 turkeys to the Kelowna Food Bank. Established in 1899 and registered as a society in 1904, the club is one of the oldest chartered societies in Canada and older than the City of Kelowna. kelownaclub@shaw.ca

I’m sure we all have purses and items that are new or gently used that we are no longer using. Purses with a Purpose is collecting gently used or new purses with a goal to fill them with basic hygienic needs including shampoo, creams, gloves, Chap Stick, Kleenex, etc. Cash donations are welcome. Purses and items can be dropped off to Michelle at Percs Place inOrchard Plaza. Donations are being distributed to the Women’s Shelter and Mamas for Mamas.

The Immaculata Christmas Craft/Artisan Fair is Saturday, Dec.15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school gym 1493 KLO Road. There will be over 65 vendors. Free admission.

The Annual Celebration of Light is Monday, Dec. 17 hosted by The Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna for a transdenominational, New Thought evening of seasonal music and inspiring messages. All ages welcome by donation. Deborah Gordon at revgord@shaw.ca

The 44th Annual Civic & Community Awards are Wednesday, April 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The nomination period is Dec. 3 to Feb. 8. Citizens are encouraged to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteerism and outstanding achievements that have made a significant contribution to our community in the year 2018. You can nominate by online submission, e-mail or drop off at the Parkinson Rec Centre or City Hall. Nomination forms and info are available online at www.kelowna.ca/our-community.

Happy 50th Katja Oldendorf (Dec. 18); Shelley Ann Zemlak (Dec. 9); Ken Firkins (Dec. 13); Judy Hughes (Dec. 17); Lucy Litz (Dec. 13); Frank Richter (Dec. 15); RJ Bennett (Dec. 14); Melina Cunial (Dec. 14); Tim Allan (Dec. 14); Lawrence Nagy (Dec. 14); Anna Stuart (Dec. 15); Sandra Sellick (Dec. 16); Peter Wannop (Dec. 16); Lesley Pierce (Dec.17); Rene Blanleil (Dec. 17); Thelma Bruce (Dec. 17); Heather Zais (De. 18); Marlene Crane (Dec. 18); Deb Doig (Dec. 18); Adrienne Skinner (Dec. 18).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Contact her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

