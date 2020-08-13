Straight from DeHart

Central Okanagan realtor Tracy Nyboe-Styles is celebrating her 20th anniversary in the real estate industry.

Tracy has spent her entire career with RE/MAX Kelowna beginning in 1996 when she was initially hired by Rick Baker, broker/owner of RE/MAX Points West. In 2000, Tracy made the plunge into real estate sales and has not looked back, winning numerous awards throughout her career including the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Platinum Club Awards. She is also a Master Certified Negotiation Expert. Jerry Redman and Peter Kirk are the current owners of RE/MAX Kelowna.

Tara Frey is the newest addition to the team at Candel Custom Homes. Tara will be in charge of providing job cost estimates. In addition, Tara will assist general manager Ray Wynsouw in the field as well as a junior project manager. Tara comes with extensive background in the construction industry and will certainly add strength to their management team.

Take a stroll down Water Street and drop into three amazing shops…now three years in business, Del Lago Kelowna, 1326 Water St., is a California-inspired Boho chic boutique that specializes in one-of-a-kind brands of unique ladies apparel and luxurious lifestyle accessories. Owned and operated by Andrea Anderson, the beautiful shop offers ladies apparel and luxurious lifestyle accessories – many styles of dresses, shoes, jewelry, leather handbags, fun beach bags, hats, purses, jeans, tops, belts and specialty gift and décor items. Many of the lines in Del Lago are not available anywhere else in Canada and many are exclusive to the Okanagan. Some of the brands offered are Johnny Was, Camilla, Driftwood Jeans, Hammitt, French Cande, Undo de 50, Virgin Saints and Angels.

Discover the Cat Behind the Hat on display until Sept. 7 in a special free travelling exhibition of the Art of Dr. Seuss at the Art Lovers Gallery. You can also schedule an appointment for the exhibition showing on www.artlovers.ca/gallerytours. DJ Block is the president and David Church the curator and coach of Art Lovers Gallery.

Sassy Shoes is located at 1310 Water St., with two other store locations at 115-2365 Gordon Dr. and the flagship store at 2983 Pandosy St. Owned and operated by Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage, Sassy offers unique handmade footwear and bags from all over the world, including casual shoes, runners, flats, heels and sandals. Some of the unique European brands they carry are Mjus (Italy), Di Chenzo (Italy), Apple of Eden (Portugal) and Roamers (Italy), Bernie Mev and Wanda Panda.

The Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) has determined it is not feasible to operate a regular season or playoffs for the 2020 season and will focus on returning to play in 2021. At this stage, return to play guidelines do not allow for large enough gatherings to make training and competition safe for the athletes, staff or coaches. All CJFL teams, including our very own Okanagan Sun Football will continue to engage with their players and communities as health regulations allow. CJFL Commissioner is Jim Pankovich and Brett Kryskow is President of the Okanagan Sun Football. Brett.kryskow@hotmail.com

Can’t travel. No Problem. Jamaica is coming to you. Join the Yanni’s Grill at Mission Creek Golf Club for a Taste of Jamaica authentic mouth-watering feast on Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The golf club is located at 959 KLO Rd. Feast on jerk chicken and pork, curried mutton, pumpkin soup, coconut rice and peas. Cost is $20/person, $8 for children 12 and under. Call now to reserve your table at 778-484-0663. Limited seating due to COVID protocol so reserve soon to avoid disappointment. You can also order online from the comfort of your home or office at www.yannisgrillkelowna.com.

Peachland entrepreneur Louise Kneller creates beautiful seaglass jewelry working with seaglass that comes from Nova Scotia where she grew up. Through her Soul Candi brand, Louise carries a lot of jewelry, including a selection of semi-precious stone yoga, chakra, seaglass and fun jewelry. Louise sells her products regularly in the Peachland Farmers and Crafters Market on Sundays at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during August. I have a piece of Louise’s jewelry. It’s a beautiful blue heart. The market has 40 artisans, crafters, produce, bakery, bags, hats and art. It is pet friendly and well organized by manager Linda Arpin and her group.

Play, donate and win. On Aug. 12, The Capri CMW Boys and Girls Club of Okanagan will celebrate Golf4Kids Day in the Okanagan. The club encourages people to book a tee time at a golf course near them or around Aug. 12 and get out and play. Donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Okanagan in the name of Golf4Kids and get a chance to win an Okanagan Staycation currently valued at over $5,000. There are also chances to win a round for two at one of the participating golf courses and two bottles of wine to go with it. There are 22 courses from the North to South Okanagan that have come on board. Richelle Leckey is the club’s community engagement coordinator.

The CedarCreek Winery’s goal each year is to bring improved health to the land they farm. In 2017, the farm introduced honeybee hives to its Home Block Vineyard as part of a transition to growing and producing certified organic grapes and wine. Although grapes are self-pollinating, bees promote wildflowers and beneficial plants and insects in the vineyard.

West Kelowna Professional Firefighters (WKPF) Local 4457 will be breaking down barriers with the annual Fire in the Mountains. WKPF will be offering one lucky individual the opportunity to spend up to three days with their firefighter hero hiking or paddling in one of B.C.’s pristine wilderness environments, guided by CRIS (Community Recreational Initiative Society) Adaptive and its Adaptive Travel team. The donations of time and money help people who would not have the opportunity or means to experience such an outdoor adventure. For individuals interested in applying for Fire in the Mountains, tell CRIS why you would like to participate and what it would mean to you by Aug. 17. For more information and how to apply visit www.adaptivetravel.ca or call 250-979-3941. Shelley Buchanan-Gilmore is the chief executive officer of CRIS Adaptive.

The May Bennett Meal Program needs volunteers to help deliver meals within Kelowna. All Personal Protective Equipment is provided and shifts are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but drivers are wanted mostly for Thursdays and Fridays. Meal delivery does not impact your personal vehicle insurance policy. For more information or to volunteer call Teresa Hiob at 250-860-3378.

Central Okanagan residents are invited to share their feedback on the first region-wide transportation plan. The draft plan follows more than two years of technical studies, consultation and regional aprtnerhs8ip and collaboration. The public can review and provide feedback on the draft plan until August 20th by participating in the Connecting Our Regional virtual open house or registering for a Zoom panel discussion at www.smartTRIPS.ca

I’d like to thank everyone for the hundreds of extraordinary birthday wishes, through videos, phone calls, emails, visits to the Ramada Hotel, cards, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn messages. All very much humbly appreciated.

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

