Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend Gertrude (Trudi) Ringer, a resident of Wedgewood. At 88, Trudi was a ball of fun and was often seen on her scooter. Trudi never missed an opportunity to be with friends, dance or frequent the German Club. Personal condolences to her entire family and many friends.
If the stress of 2020 has tied knots in your back and muscles, relief is only a call away.
Moxness Massage, owned and operated by Kirsten Moxness, has opened at Unit J- 2009 Enterprise Way in the same location as Tan On Studios, with the entrance on Hardy Street. Relocating to Kelowna with her husband Paul in 2018, Kirsten has 30 years of international massage experience. After a three year education in Denmark graduating as a rhythmic and relaxation therapist, she specialized in therapeutic massage. The company she founded in Copenhagen in 1993 grew to one of the largest in Denmark. In 2007, she moved to Brussels, Belgium, and became a highly sought after massage therapist in a large exclusive spa and sports club. I have had the pleasure of a massage from Kirsten and it was fabulous. To book or for more information contact Kirsten at Kirsten@alwayscare.ca or text 250-801-7532.
Kelowna Capital News/Black Press Media have two new multi media marketing consultants. Roxanne Mackintosh has relocated from Alberta where she worked in the newspaper and digital media world with Postmedia. Farah Sunderji was born in Kamloops but grew up in Vancouver where her parents built their legacy of Yaletown Interiors/Ember Indian Kitchen. She relocated to Kelowna this year. Contact them at Roxanne.mackintosh@kelownacapnews.com and farah.sunderji@kelownacapnews.com.
High school teacher Stacey Galigan has opened Twice The Dice Board Game Café at 575 Bernard Ave, a unique funky café with over 800 games. Customers pay a $5 stay-and-play fee for as long as they wish. The café has a casual style menu which includes salad, soups (starting soon); build your own sandwiches, various finger foods, candy bags and popcorn. Twice The Dice is also known for delicious milkshakes and a variety of barista inspired specialty coffees, along with being fully licensed with local options. You can also check out the retail section for new and used games. Stacey and her team, which includes some of her former students, meet all the standards and COVID protocols required. The tables only seat a maximum of six. Open Monday to Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.
After 33 years in business in the same location, 2821 Pandosy St., Adriaan and Gwen Boek have sold their well-known Ducky Down Downquilts and plan to retire. New owners Tony and Tal Laurie, who have been in Kelowna for four years, will continue the Boek’s legacy, having been in training for the past three months. Ducky Down offers custom made down duvets and pillows, servicing them as well by washing and filling or recovering duvets or pillows. Open Tuesday to Saturday.
The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan has a new board of directors for 2020-21. Congratulations to Cassidy DeVeer, president, with 3rd Generation Homes. The new board consists of Darren Witt, vice-president; Tyler Krenz, treasurer; and Mark Danielson, presidential appointee. Returning board directors include Chuck Cullen, Krista Paine, Sherri Paiement and Ranvir Nahal. New board members are Andrea Eichberger, Kendra Dunn, Michael Chatham and Sandy Morris.
The Okanagan Fall Classic Golf Tournament has marked its 21st year with 28 friends and business associates getting together to play golf in the Okanagan. This year was extra special in that three new local co-organizers – Grant Hewitt, Grant Cooper and Brian Komar – took over the reins from founder Tom Light, who has been the organizer for the past 20 years. In addition, the trio put together several fund raising activities in support of the Kelowna Food Bank. With the support of local businesses including Summerhill Pyramid Winery and Maxogram Media, the tournament raised $3,000 and donated over 100 pounds of food items.
He’s done it again. Drop into Save-On-Foods, Orchard Plaza on Cooper Road and check out Eric Falkenberg’s incredible Zombie Hand, rising from the monster grave. On the back side is the Save-On-Foods logo. The display was constructed with 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola, Monster Energy and Fresca. The hand is actually a replica of Eric’s hand. He traced it out on grid paper and went from there.
To celebrate the completion of diverse and distinct murals painted this summer, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) will host a walking tour of all murals, up to 13, on Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at the URBA office, 158 Valleyview Rd. in Rutland at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend but pre-registration is mandatory at 250-451-9861 or Karen Beaubier at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.
The Law vs. Accounting Blood Drive is Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 at 1865 Dilworth Dr., Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every second Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 10. Book at www.blood.ca, on the Give Blood APP or 1-888-236-6283. In 2019 the accountants won the blood drive.
Birthdays of the week
Happy 100th Julie Wambeke (Oct. 4); happy 80th Marlene Murray (Oct. 6); happy 35th Rosie Agostino (Oct. 12); Beatriz Dionisio (Oct. 7); Meleena Brister (Oct. 7); Gurinder Pabla (Oct. 7); Cathie Locke (Oct. 8); Jeremy King (Oct. 8); Kahir Lalji (Oct. 8); Karen Roen (Oct. 9); Masayuki Negoro (Oct. 9); Irene Morrison (Oct. 11); Stan Biggs (Oct. 11); Gaelene Askeland (Oct. 11); Michelle Rule (Oct. 11); Pat Rea (Oct. 11); Cecilia Jans (Oct. 12); Ryan Morice (Oct. 12); Teresa Hodge (Oct. 13); Carson Chan (Oct. 13); Mervin Mascarenhas (Oct. 13).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxindedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.
