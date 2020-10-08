Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend Gertrude (Trudi) Ringer, a resident of Wedgewood. At 88, Trudi was a ball of fun and was often seen on her scooter. Trudi never missed an opportunity to be with friends, dance or frequent the German Club. Personal condolences to her entire family and many friends.

If the stress of 2020 has tied knots in your back and muscles, relief is only a call away.

Moxness Massage, owned and operated by Kirsten Moxness, has opened at Unit J- 2009 Enterprise Way in the same location as Tan On Studios, with the entrance on Hardy Street. Relocating to Kelowna with her husband Paul in 2018, Kirsten has 30 years of international massage experience. After a three year education in Denmark graduating as a rhythmic and relaxation therapist, she specialized in therapeutic massage. The company she founded in Copenhagen in 1993 grew to one of the largest in Denmark. In 2007, she moved to Brussels, Belgium, and became a highly sought after massage therapist in a large exclusive spa and sports club. Kirsten offers deep tissue massage that uses the multiple techniques she is trained in. Her experience allows her to specifically tailor treatment to target the muscles that the individual client will benefit most from. I have had the pleasure of a massage from Kirsten and it was fabulous. To book or for more information contact Kirsten at Kirsten@alwayscare.ca or text 250-801-7532.

Kelowna Capital News/Black Press Media have two new multi media marketing consultants. Roxanne Mackintosh has relocated from Alberta where she worked in the newspaper and digital media world with Postmedia. Farah Sunderji was born in Kamloops but grew up in Vancouver where her parents built their legacy of Yaletown Interiors/Ember Indian Kitchen. She relocated to Kelowna this year. Contact them at Roxanne.mackintosh@kelownacapnews.com and farah.sunderji@kelownacapnews.com.

High school teacher Stacey Galigan has opened Twice The Dice Board Game Café at 575 Bernard Ave, a unique funky café with over 800 games. Customers pay a $5 stay-and-play fee for as long as they wish. The café has a casual style menu which includes salad, soups (starting soon); build your own sandwiches, various finger foods, candy bags and popcorn. Twice The Dice is also known for delicious milkshakes and a variety of barista inspired specialty coffees, along with being fully licensed with local options. You can also check out the retail section for new and used games. Stacey and her team, which includes some of her former students, meet all the standards and COVID protocols required. The tables only seat a maximum of six. Open Monday to Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.

After 33 years in business in the same location, 2821 Pandosy St., Adriaan and Gwen Boek have sold their well-known Ducky Down Downquilts and plan to retire. New owners Tony and Tal Laurie, who have been in Kelowna for four years, will continue the Boek’s legacy, having been in training for the past three months. Ducky Down offers custom made down duvets and pillows, servicing them as well by washing and filling or recovering duvets or pillows. Tony and Tal will be bringing in new products, but will continue being a Tempur-Pedic pressure relieving pillow and mattress dealer. Ducky Down also imports 100% cotton from France for quilt covers, bed linens and pillow cases. Other products offered are Pro-Pil-O neck support pillows, Canadian made buckwheat pillows, duvet and duvet covers, SnugSleep products and Bamboo duvet covers, pillows and sheets and tea cozies. Open Tuesday to Saturday.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan has a new board of directors for 2020-21. Congratulations to Cassidy DeVeer, president, with 3rd Generation Homes. The new board consists of Darren Witt, vice-president; Tyler Krenz, treasurer; and Mark Danielson, presidential appointee. Returning board directors include Chuck Cullen, Krista Paine, Sherri Paiement and Ranvir Nahal. New board members are Andrea Eichberger, Kendra Dunn, Michael Chatham and Sandy Morris.

Now in business for nineyears, Peter Lewis, of P. Lewis Construction, wanted to be a carpenter since he was very young and received his Red Seal Carpenter ticket at age 21. A few years later, he constructed his own green self-efficient, off the grid home and then figured these options should be available to the public. At 25, Peter became a registered builder and started his first construction company, P. Lewis Construction (PLC). The company offers green building at an affordable price and commonly constructs homes with newer energy saving products. The company also has a framing and foundation division with several crew members who also assist other builders with various projects. Seeing the demand for multi-family buildings, Peter started a secondary company called Okanagan Prefab Corp. (OPC) which specializes in prefabricated wall panels for large multi-family developments. The panels are constructed in their commercial yard in West Kelowna and shipped to the sites. The framing crews erect the buildings onsite.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association (OXA) has had to scrap plans for a celebration of their 10th anniversary of its Xeriscape Demonstration Garden. Located in front of the H2O Aquatic Centre, it was named the UnH2O Garden by OXA founders Gwen Steele and Lisa Masini, who created the garden in cooperation with the City of Kelowna, volunteers, B.C. Ministry of Environment, nurseries, Okanagan Basin Water Board and the landscape industry. The garden illustrates the year-round beauty that can be achieved while conserving water used on outdoor landscapes by use of drought-tolerant, often native plants. Gwen retired last year and the new executive director is Sigrie Kendrick who writes the Gardening With Nature column for Black Press papers.

The Okanagan Fall Classic Golf Tournament has marked its 21st year with 28 friends and business associates getting together to play golf in the Okanagan. This year was extra special in that three new local co-organizers – Grant Hewitt, Grant Cooper and Brian Komar – took over the reins from founder Tom Light, who has been the organizer for the past 20 years. In addition, the trio put together several fund raising activities in support of the Kelowna Food Bank. With the support of local businesses including Summerhill Pyramid Winery and Maxogram Media, the tournament raised $3,000 and donated over 100 pounds of food items.

He’s done it again. Drop into Save-On-Foods, Orchard Plaza on Cooper Road and check out Eric Falkenberg’s incredible Zombie Hand, rising from the monster grave. On the back side is the Save-On-Foods logo. The display was constructed with 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola, Monster Energy and Fresca. The hand is actually a replica of Eric’s hand. He traced it out on grid paper and went from there.

To celebrate the completion of diverse and distinct murals painted this summer, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) will host a walking tour of all murals, up to 13, on Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at the URBA office, 158 Valleyview Rd. in Rutland at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend but pre-registration is mandatory at 250-451-9861 or Karen Beaubier at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

Two new residents have been appointed to Okanagan College’s Board of Governors. Andrea Alexander, a councillor with the Westbank First Nation, and JoAnn Fowler, an Enderby resident who is a mentor for new social workers with the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development, have been appointed for a one-year term to the board.

The Law vs. Accounting Blood Drive is Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 at 1865 Dilworth Dr., Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every second Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 10. Book at www.blood.ca, on the Give Blood APP or 1-888-236-6283. In 2019 the accountants won the blood drive.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 100th Julie Wambeke (Oct. 4); happy 80th Marlene Murray (Oct. 6); happy 35th Rosie Agostino (Oct. 12); Beatriz Dionisio (Oct. 7); Meleena Brister (Oct. 7); Gurinder Pabla (Oct. 7); Cathie Locke (Oct. 8); Jeremy King (Oct. 8); Kahir Lalji (Oct. 8); Karen Roen (Oct. 9); Masayuki Negoro (Oct. 9); Irene Morrison (Oct. 11); Stan Biggs (Oct. 11); Gaelene Askeland (Oct. 11); Michelle Rule (Oct. 11); Pat Rea (Oct. 11); Cecilia Jans (Oct. 12); Ryan Morice (Oct. 12); Teresa Hodge (Oct. 13); Carson Chan (Oct. 13); Mervin Mascarenhas (Oct. 13).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxindedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna