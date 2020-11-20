Straight from DeHart

At the home of the famous Kelonut (half donut and half croissant with crème filling), Specialty Bakery, owned and operated by Brent Browne, has now expanded to West Kelowna, opening a third retail outlet at 3550 Carrington Rd.

Head bakers Bob Gibson and Lisa Remillard, along with eight other bakers, create more than 40 different varieties of breads – European, gluten free artisan, sourdough and rye breads. Specialty has a large selection of other bakery products, including buns, cakes, sausage rolls and meat pies, all made in-house from scratch. Specialty Bakery’s bistro at their main bakery outlet, 101- 833 Finns rd., is now open for breakfast and lunch led by new chef Kevin Coles from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has undergone some office staff changes. Layla Miller left the DKA after nine years last September. Elizabeth Densmore is their new part-time administrative assistant. Elizabeth is a downtown resident and has been working downtown for some time now. Shayna Lawrie left the DKA marketing and events manager position to take a new position with Fraiche Living. Veronika Kubik has joined the DKA as the new marketing and promotion manager. Veronika has worked with Little Italy BIA in Toronto and Sea Smart in Vancouver.

Kudos to Tim Davenport who has cut hair at Plan B on Water Street for the past 13 years. Tim took it upon himself to volunteer at the Kelowna Gospel Mission, offering haircuts to those who need one.

Kelowna will be home to a new Canadian Blood Services plasma donor centre, opening in June 2021. The new donor centre will be located in the Orchard Park Mall in the former Sears location.

Great Way Martial Arts has developed a mother and daughter self-defense class for four weeks, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19. COVID protocols are in place as there will only be five sets of mother-daughter teams in a 7,000 square-foot area. Owned and operated by James and Esmeralda Heinrich, they teach practical self-defense techniques to empower you to defend yourself regardless if you are on your feet, in a confined space or even if you find yourself on the ground. Check out the website www.greatwayma.ca/mother-and-daughter-self-defense-classes/.

Mike and Kim Jacobs are donating $80,000 to the Our Students, Your Health Campaign to support the completion of the $18.9 million Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College. The Jacobs’ gift will support a new classroom for nursing students.

Three Temples Sensory Design, owned by Lindsay Krieg, is a local company able to change how you think about the space around you. Sensory design is about addressing our sensory needs – inputs we receive from our sight, touch, sound, Let Three Temples help you create spaces that facilitate an improved mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Happy 65th anniversary

Gary and Rose Topham (Nov. 12).

Got Phones N’ Repairs is located in West Kelowna at 2–2411 Drought Rd. Owned and operated by Tj and Lisa Jilg, the company offers cellular phone repairs, tablets and IPads, accessories for these devices and also deals with software issues and unlocks. They also sell used cellular phones with a one year in-store warranty and public mobile activations with plans. Lisa also takes donations for mental health and the less fortunate, which includes warm clothing, hygiene products and warm blankets that are dropped off at the business.

Can you help? The Salvation Army has officially launched its 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign. As COVID-19 continues to impact lives, it is expected that the need for support will continue to grow. The organization is asking for your help to fill the gap and ensure that everyone has a Merry Christmas. The Kettle Campaign’s success is dependent on volunteers with 3,600 hours to fill ringing the bells for a two-hour shift from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24. Volunteers will be provided with and are required to wear PPE and sanitization measures will take place throughout the day. Shifts are scheduled based on the volunteer’s availability. Captain Darryl Burry is the Salvation Army Kelowna executive director. Signing up is easy at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca, email kettles@kelsa.ca or call 250-860-2329 (113).

Nothing smells like Christmas than gingerbread, so in keeping with that theme Habitat for Humanity plans to host a new fundraiser, a virtual gingerbread house photo contest. The title sponsor is the Canadian Home Builders Association, Central Okanagan. Other sponsors are Peter’s Grocers, Tops Communication, REMAX, Ian Paine Construction and Creative Touch Interiors. Gingerbread house kits are available at Habitat Restore locations and online at www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca. Participants can purchase a kit and enter the contest, asked to submit a photo of their gingerbread house creation by the Dec. 14 deadline. There are two categories – family/individual and group/teams with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each category, and a People’s Choice Award of $240 chosen by the public.

The Homes for the Holidays for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) has been moved to a virtual format. The on-line tour will allow viewers to participate remotely from home with professionally pre-produced programs on Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:45 p.m. Home owners are Kim Andrei (vintage enthusiast); Linda Stober (social entrepreneur); Janet Kluftinger (baker); Jessalyn Broadfoot (thrift store renovator); and Jillian Harris (lifestyle guru). Tickets available at www.homefortheholidaysYLW.com

Birthdays of the Week

Happy 60th Barry Gerding, Capital News (Nov. 21); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18); Kay Mutter (Nov. 18); Steve Sweeney (Nov. 19); Marjana Campbell (Nov. 20); Ed Schiller (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); AJ Gill (Nov. 24).

