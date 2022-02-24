Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known local Onofrio (Ono) Curatolo who died Feb. 10 in Hospice House. The Curatolos were great friends of the DeHarts. I was always happy to receive a phone call asking if we would like some plums or apricots from his backyard fruit trees, which he was very proud of. At times I would come to my office at the Ramada and find a basket of the fruit on my desk, which was very much appreciated. I always enjoyed our visits. Our personal condolences to Cleofe, his entire family and many friends.

WA SKEW’R Sushi & Bar has opened in Rutland at 22-590 Highway 33 in the Willow Park Shopping Plaza.

The renovated restaurant, owned and operated by delightful husband and wife team of Jake Tang and Mika Toyohara, is a unique restaurant that offers a lunch and dinner menu of all types of skewers and sushi. We tried a variety of items, including Sunomono salad, tuna tataki, and shared skewers of wagyu beef, beef tongue, back ribeye, pork belly, chicken, lamb, and veggie skewers of asparagus, oyster mushrooms and baby kale. We also sampled a grilled filet of fish with mico yuzo sauce and rice. Jake made us their special sushi rolls of Mangover and Avoca. Everything was absolutely delicious. The menu at WA SKEW’R is extensive, including high quality products of appetizers, stir-fry, rice bowls, noodle soup, nigiri, sashimi and a huge menu of every type of skewer you can think of. The restaurant is fully licensed with premium Sake which is meant to be enjoyed cold. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 12-7 p.m. Take-out is also offered. Call 250-762-4026.

Beachtek is now a local dealer for Canadian made home EV-Chargers. The company, owned and operated by Harry Kaufmann, has been making professional audio adapters for over 20 years and has now expanded their business to include chargers for electric vehicles. As there is a rapidly growing demand for home charging, Harry decided to carry the Grizzl-E brand after installing one in his own home. The devices are Canadian made in Markham, Ont., and eligible for the FortisBC rebate of 50 per cent of the purchase price. Beachtek stock, deliver and install the Grizzl-E to residents and can also help with applying for the FortisBC rebate. www.beachtekev.com.

Lots of news happening with Copper Brewing, at 102-1851 Kirschner Rd. Owned and operated by business partners Sean White and Darla Ariss, Copper Brewing has now purchased MTL Restaurant next door, hired a new chef Dereck Johnson and will launch a new menu. MTL will remain closed for seating for the time being, but with the new kitchen will be supplying food to the brewery side. Keep tuned for the new launch and new name of MTL by early summer. The new menu will include all in-house sauces, making their own bacon, smoking their own chicken wings and fried to order donuts in duck fat. Of course, their most popular gourmet hot dogs and smash burgers will stay on the menu, with the hot dogs from Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen and the bread from Specialty Bakery.

After 32 years of civil engineering, Matt Cameron, co-founder of CTQ (Cost, Time and Quality) Consultants Ltd., is hanging up his hardhat and replacing it with a captain’s hat. Matt and firm co-founder Gord Savage started CTQ in 2003 with a staff of four and expanded quickly opening two offices in Kelowna and Kamloops prior to 2008. Eventually, the duo decided to combine these offices into one. Today, CTQ employs 26 professionals in all disciplines at its 1334 St. Paul St. office in Kelowna. Some highlights that stood out for Matt in his career were Dilworth Mountain, UBC Okanagan, University Village, Harrison Hot Springs and many municipal systems such as pump stations and reservoirs. Matt is an avid fisherman who also loves to cook, garden, hike and ski – and he plans to return to sailing this spring.

Independently owned and based in Kelowna, Peters Wealth Management has more than 20 years of experience. Located at 304-1447 Ellis St., the company is a fully licensed boutique financial advisory firm, dedicated to your success by providing access to three world-class wealth management and insurance platforms. They also have a digital platform that is state-of-the art technology that rivals Questrade and Wealthsimple. Serving Western Canada, their team provides customized solutions for wealth management, insurance, tax, intergenerational wealth transfers, estate, charitable and succession planning. Their clients include professionals, farmers, ranchers, winery owners, orchardists, business owners and retirees. The company provides advance strategic, independent and unbiased advice, always in the best interest of their clients. William Peters and Nancy Nadeau are never more than a phone call away. www.financialcare1.com

The COEDC (Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission) advisory council executive and 2022 chair Mike Checkley have welcomed a group of new advisory council members: Brad Buchanan, Avalon Event Rentals Group; Jeremy Dawn, Mission Group; Dr. Maurice Blitz, KGH Physicians Society; Rich Threlfall, Troika Management Group; Tony Stewart, Stewart Family Estates; and Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions. The 45-member advisory council serves as a conduit of information and insight for the COEDC and includes industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organizations representing a cross section of industries. www.investkelowna.com

Happy Anniversary

65th Bruce and Betty Vogl (Feb. 16).

Students for Heart Health was founded by UBC Okanagan graduates Venessa Thorsen (BSc Honours) and Tyler Woloshyn (BSc) with the goal of raising awareness for heart conditions, promoting healthy lifestyles, and supporting heart and cardiovascular foundations through fundraising and collaborations. Both have personal connections to heart health with surgeries and losses within their close family and friends. Since its origin in May 2021, the not-for-profit has joined forces with many other organizations across the country and have raised several hundred dollars in support of cardiac research at the University of Ottawa through events and have facilitated close to 30 blood/plasma/stem cell donations in the Kelowna area since September. Now, they have partnered with the KGH Foundation to raise $10,000 for the cardiac ward at KGH. A $10,000 donation could purchase a new echocardiogram or upgrade life-saving equipment. Through bottle drives and community donations, they have raised $8,500 since December and would like your help to close the gap to raise the $1,500 to reach their goal. If you would like to donate funds or bottles, contact studentsforhearthealth@gmail.com or Venessa at 250-826-1749 or Tyler at 306-536-2431.

The OKGN Angel Summit Finale on March 16 will feature Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band and husband and wife team of Renee Warren and Dan Martell as keynote speakers. Renee is an award-winning entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, author and founder of We Wild Women. Dan is a serial entrepreneur having built several multi-million-dollar technology companies starting at the age of 17. For finale tickets, more information and a complete list of the participating companies visit www.okgnangelsummit.com.

Beachcomber Home and Leisure hosted a successful Save the Tax campaign in January in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Customers generously donated the tax savings for the food bank. Owner Kent Melvin said that many of their customers donated more than what they saved in taxes. In total $8,565 was raised for the food bank. On average, more than 100 households are supported with food hampers every day amounting to 54,000 people being served in the past year. Of the food bank recipients, 34 per cent are children and youth, 20 per cent are seniors and many others live on a fixed income.

I will not be writing a column next week. See you in the March 9 edition of the Capital News.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Leon Gaba (Mar. 3); Anita Kinasewich (Feb. 23); Mark Jeanes (Feb. 23); Ed Stange (Feb. 24); Wayne (Kactus) Farr (Feb. 24); Mike Jacobs (Feb. 24); Frank Servedio (Feb. 24); Sherri Miller (Feb. 25); Ammar Bin Halabi (Feb. 25); Keisha Clarke (Feb. 25); Eric Thorsteinson (Feb. 25); Jeff Hudson (Feb. 26); Jason Sekhon (Feb. 26); Eva Simon (Feb. 27); Kirsten Moxness (Feb. 27); Norm LeCavalier (Feb. 27); Kenny Tai (Feb. 27); Ken Laloge (Feb. 28); Ken Salvail (Feb. 29); Brad Sieben (Mar. 1).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca.

