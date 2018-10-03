Straight from DeHart

This week’s column is dedicated to Sandy Zimmermann who passed away in Hospice on Sept. 25 after a brief battle with cancer. Sandy will be greatly missed by Chris and I and also by all her many long-time friends, as she was born and raised in Kelowna. Personal condolences to husband Gerry and her entire family.

Prestige Landscape Ltd. has taken over the site at 3300 Sexsmith Road, owned and operated by Steve and Jill Lemke. Prestige is celebrating 25 years in business with the Lemke’s having owned it for the past 18 years. The company started out as a landscape maintenance business and expanded their operations over the years to a full-service landscape provider as the business grew and the clients asked for more.

They hired Sam Geleynse in 2014. Sam started out at the end of a rake, quickly became a crew foreman and a year later was promoted to division manager. This year, at 30 he became general manager and was profiled in the Top 10 Under 40 roster. The company specializes in many aspects of landscape and maintenance including spring and fall cleanup, lawn maintenance and mowing, full service landscaping design and construction and irrigation startup and winterization. A full list of what the company provides can be found on their website at www.prestigelandscape.ca or call 250-861-1411.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial insurance and risk management, Dave Ledinski has joined the team of commercial risk advisors at CapriCMW.

Dave serves as an advisor to numerous clients in construction, real estate and property development. In his new role, he will leverage his industry expertise to provide custom insurance and risk solutions that help his clients protect their operations and support their goals. Dave was previously with the Western Financial Group where he was a senior account executive for nearly 18 years. CapriCMW has over 400 employees in 14 offices across B.C. and Ontario. dledinski@capricmw.ca; www.capricmw.ca

Celebrations

Top Fashion Hair Design at 1695D Burtch Road is celebrating 30 years in business in the same location, behind Global Fitness and Racquet Centre.

Owned and operated by Lana Bretthauer, the studio is a complete European hair care and skin care business. Along with Lana in the shop, you will find her husband Walter and Helga Eggeling. Call 250-862-3565.

Megan Soroka has joined the team at At Your Fingertips at #102 – 2000 Enterprise Way (behind London Drugs). Megan specializes in gel nails and incredible nail art. She is offering $10 off a new set of nails or $5 off a fill and welcomes all her new and regular clients to book an appointment. Check out At Your Fingertips on Instagram for Megan’s beautiful nail pictures. Call 250-762-6833.

I am truly excited to have been chosen as a Torchbearer for the 2019 National MNP Canada Games. Over 100 Canadians in youth, sport and community were named as Torchbearers across Canada. The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is an exciting opportunity to bring communities across the country together to celebrate the spirit of the Canada Games movement. I am honoured to have been nominated and accepted as a Torchbearer in Kelowna on Nov. 30 along with five other citizens being Stephen Thomson, Christina Acton, Ivan McLelland, Renee Simons and Colin Basran. Over 900 nominations were received and reviewed by the 2019 Canada Winter Games. The MNP Canada Games Torch

Relay officially starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on October 4th and visits 50 communities across Canada through a series of torch relay and community celebration stops before arriving in Red Deer

for the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Games on February 15th, 2019. For more details on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay and Torchbearer profiles visit www.canadagames.ca/2019/mnptorchrelay

Amore Mio Italian Gelato & Bistro at 270 Bernard Avenue, owned and operated by Pietro Peracchi, is now more than just gelato. Along with serving high-quality gelato made in-house with fresh local fruits in season, Pietro now has added traditional Italian pastas to their menu for the winter months. They are open for lunch and dinner serving their authentic specialty dishes until 7:30 p.m. You can check in-store or on Instagram for their weekly feature pasta, along with other mainstay dishes. A vegan option is available. October is Risotto month. Amore Mio has 25 seats inside the restaurant and is licensed. For any occasion order a delicious gelato cake. Amore Mio also has their own unique coffee blend offering specialty coffees. Closed Thursdays. Call 250-215-8055.

The Downtown Kelowna Association’s Downtown After 5 hosted by CIBC is Oct. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Laurel Packing House. Admission, appies and two drink tickets only $10 per person. Bring a couple of friends and all three can enjoy for $25. Come early as this event is always a packed house.

Congratulations

Kudos to Evelin Irons who is celebrating as a volunteer for five years with the Kelowna Hostesses this month.

Congratulations to 50th Parallel Estate Winery of Lake Country who was named the Judge’s Choice Best Overall entry in the 10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards. 50th Parallel also won the winery category in the event, which included a record, tying 37 finalists and was presented by Gold Sponsors MNP LLP, RE/MAX Commercial and Southern Interior Construction Association with the Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan producing the event.

The general contractor for 50th Parallel is Silver RockLand Corporation of Vernon and the Architect/Designer Sahuri and AssociatesArchitecture of Kelowna. 50th Parallel is owned and operated by CurtisKrouzel and Sheri-Lee Turner-Krouzel.

Lawyer, Susan Kootnekoff’s Inspire Law is a new boutique law practicefocused on employment law and related areas, including drugs and alcohol andthe work place, human rights, occupational health and safety and privacy.

They can assist with a wide range of matters including drafting, reviewingand implementing employment agreements, other work related agreements andworkplace policies, including drug and alcohol policies, providing legaladvice and representation on disciplinary issues, drug and alcohol testing,employment standards, workplace health and safety, human rights, privacy,dismissals with or without cause and severance packages. Susan relocated toKelowna five years ago from Alberta with 20 years of experience practicinglaw. www.inspirelaw.ca

Thank you

Huge thanks to Wolfgang Rusch, Service Advisor of Harmony Honda and ToddJones, Automotive Service Manager of Canadian Tire on their excellentcustomer service helping my sister from Vancouver with her vehicle lastweekend.

Nancy Ling has become a partner in the firm of FH&P Lawyers LLP at 400-275Lawrence Avenue. Nancy works in estate administration, wills, trust, estateand incapacity planning, residential and commercial real estate, propertymatters, corporate transactions and business law. She is Chair of theCommercial and Real Estate Section Okanagan and Treasurer of the Wills andTrusts Section Okanagan. Call 250-762-4222.

Events

The Harvest Country Dance is Back as a fundraiser for the East Kelowna Hallon Saturday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets $40.00 available at KLOSupermart Harvest Grocery (no tickets at the door). Experience Dolly Partonand Kenny Rogers Impersonators with East Kelowna’s very own talent. Fullbar, midnight snacks, silent auction and door prizes. Get your 2 step on!

White Sails A Cappella Chorus presents Harmony Radio with special guestsKitsch ‘n Sync on October 9th at the Laurel Packing House at 7:00 p.m. Therewill be raffles, draws, refreshments and a cash bar. For Tickets call

250-212-7621. Portion of proceeds to BC Cancer Centre. Clair H. Jantzen, Grief and Loss Therapist is hosting a Compassion in theHard Places Grief Workshop on Saturday, October 13th at Evangel Church, 326Gordon Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration required at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Charlie Styles, my brother-in-law (Sept. 26); Happy 75th Betty Casey (Sept. 29); Archie McKinnon (Sept. 30); Ruth Hill (Oct. 1); Jean Bird (Oct. 2); Lenetta Parry (Oct. 3); Roy Sommery (Oct. 3); Ken Wilson (Oct. 4); Linda Bell (Oct. 5); Dave Proctor (Oct. 5); Kyle Blanleil (Oct. 5); Marlene Murray (Oct. 6); Rick Montgomery (Oct. 6); Gurinder Pabla (Oct. 7); Harold Heyming (Oct. 7); Wendy Waller (Oct. 7); Cathy Locke (Oct. 8); Allen Burke (Oct. 8); Karen Roen (Oct. 9); Dale Briggs (Oct. 9; Kevin Greenwood (Oct. 9).

Maxine DeHart can be reached at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.