Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

Vernon representatives, from left, Reg McClelland and Matthew Newlov participated in the skydiving event on Saturday. (photo contributed)

Recently established by Tom Harris Cellular, the Tom Harris Fund for Families has raised $30,000 to send over 200 underprivileged local children to camp this summer through the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Tom Harris Cellular is Canada’s largest TELUS authorized dealer with 45 locations across British Columbia and Alberta. Celebrations are being held at every store across both provinces Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Tom Harris Day of Giving. Free BBQ food, treats and coffee will be on site and a portion of all store profits will be donated to the fund to continues Tom Harris’ legacy as a leaders in local philanthropy. A list of locations can be found at www.tomharris.com/locations.

Staff also went to great heights last weekend with the Fly for Families by skydiving. Vernon representatives Reg McClelland and Matthew Newlov skydived as part of the event on Saturday at Okanagan Skydiving. Another four Tom Harris Cellular employees also took a leap at Skydive Vancouver Island.

An Alberta skydiving event is scheduled for this Saturday with another two employees jumping there.

“This initiative would have dad bursting with pride and gratitude; young people enjoying summer to the fullest gave him immense joy,” said Tony Harris, son of Tom Harris.

Tom Harris was known as a charismatic and loving father, husband, and successful businessman who built the Harris Auto Group on Vancouver Island and Tom Harris Cellular, Canada’s largest TELUS dealer. Harris was known as a philanthropist who gave back to the community through numerous leadership roles in community organizations like the Nanaimo United Way, Nanaimo Community Foundation, and Nanaimo District Hospital Foundation.

Harris unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67 in Roche Harbor, Wash. on June 29, 2017.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Dehart: Opening the taps on new business

Just Posted

West Kelowna is ready for Canada Day

Enjoy the annual Westside Daze this weekend in the city

Lengthy process to repair collapsed Kelowna retaining wall

Samurai Court in Black Mountain subdivision re-opened to traffic

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Kelowna Mounties look for urinal smasher

Kelowna Mounties are investigating damage to the men’s public washroom located in a Rutland park.

Two Kelowna authors share their literary achievements

An evening to celebrate local talent will be hosted at the library

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Stargazing: Little green men

Perhaps fortunately, a non-alien theory for these objects was already available.

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

COLUMN: Populism puts democracy under attack

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman considers statements and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump

Opinion: Positive mindset is key to healthy aging

Kelowna - The paradigm view of what successful aging is really all about is becoming a common topic

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

Horne: Tips to explore your creativity in Kelowna

Growing up in Kelowna was like heaven on earth. As a child,… Continue reading

Hodge Podge: The tragic Trump game is a long way from over

Kelowna - Be afraid. Be very, very afraid.

Most Read