Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna lawyer honoured for community involvement

Peter MacPherson is being recognized as part of BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

Peter MacPherson. - Contributed

Peter MacPherson knows how to balance his time between his career and community involvement.

MacPherson has practised law in B.C. for 17 years, primarily in the Central Okanagan with Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP and a predecessor firm prior to the merger with Farris.

READ MORE: Vernon kickboxing champion honoured for Top 40 Over 40

Farris is a high-performance law firm, and MacPherson’s clients include some of the most significant institutions, private corporations, and individuals in the region. As a lawyer, he has been involved with some of the more impactful commercial and real estate development transactions over this time period. MacPherson is also director of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, where he has been involved in the creation of meaningful community projects, most recently the Interior Heart & Surgical Centre, Foundry Kelowna, and JoeAnna’s House.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Heather Sharpe honoured in Kelowna Chamber’s Top 40 Over 40

Peter has also acted as chair of the board of directors for United Way of the Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen, and is serving a two-year term as chair of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. In leading both boards, he has had the opportunity to work alongside Central Okanagan business and community leaders and help direct the critical work of each organization. As a partner at the law firm, he helps mentor junior lawyers and helps lead their development as lawyers and as the next leaders in the community.

READ MORE: With more than 20 years of experience around the world, Okanagan woman honoured in Top 40 Over 40

He has always been an active member of the Kelowna community, as a director of the Kelowna Estate Planning Society, director of the Kelowna Visual & Performing Arts Centre Society, director of the Okanagan Science & Technology Council and director of Project Literacy Kelowna Society. In addition, he has volunteered as a coach with Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and Central Okanagan Youth Soccer Association, for the past six years, coaching youth sports teams.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Victoria, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Behind the wheel: Taxi driving as a career
Next story
Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Just Posted

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

Most Read