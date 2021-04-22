Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Becky Krenzel

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Beloved & Bespoke curates handcrafted gift boxes with love for individuals and corporate clients to feel good about themselves, trusted and appreciated.

Becky Krenzel’s impact on the Central Okanagan has been significant. The company has been able to support over 25 different small businesses in and around the Okanagan.

Starting a business during the pandemic was significant to her because they were able to support so many other local companies right here in the Okanagan.

Becky says they put forth a true effort to sustain and help other small businesses. And that helped create a sense of security as well as a light at the end of the tunnel. Becky was passionate about being able to make a difference and support others.

As her business grows, so do the other companies that they continue to partner with and support right here in the Okanagan. During these unprecedented times, she is passionate about her community.

She feels fortunate and looks forward to what 2021 has in store.

Becky joined the CANAAF (Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation) back in 2016. Her daughter suffers from a condition called alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out. When her daughter lost all her hair four years ago, Becky educated herself regarding the disease.

While a leader in the Okanagan of the help group, she also took on a leadership role in her daughter’s dance studio. Becky volunteers for a range of projects from donating clothes to the women’s shelter; at the Distress Centre crisis line; and as an advocate for Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

community profile