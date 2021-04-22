Becky Krenzel curates handcrafted gift boxes

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Becky Krenzel

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Beloved & Bespoke curates handcrafted gift boxes with love for individuals and corporate clients to feel good about themselves, trusted and appreciated.

Becky Krenzel’s impact on the Central Okanagan has been significant. The company has been able to support over 25 different small businesses in and around the Okanagan.

Starting a business during the pandemic was significant to her because they were able to support so many other local companies right here in the Okanagan.

Becky says they put forth a true effort to sustain and help other small businesses. And that helped create a sense of security as well as a light at the end of the tunnel. Becky was passionate about being able to make a difference and support others.

As her business grows, so do the other companies that they continue to partner with and support right here in the Okanagan. During these unprecedented times, she is passionate about her community.

She feels fortunate and looks forward to what 2021 has in store.

Becky joined the CANAAF (Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation) back in 2016. Her daughter suffers from a condition called alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out. When her daughter lost all her hair four years ago, Becky educated herself regarding the disease.

While a leader in the Okanagan of the help group, she also took on a leadership role in her daughter’s dance studio. Becky volunteers for a range of projects from donating clothes to the women’s shelter; at the Distress Centre crisis line; and as an advocate for Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Photo: pixabay.com
Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965. The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other race tracks around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre. At one point, a reported 5,000 spectators were in attendance. At the 1966 event, the Okanagan Auto Sport Club (OASC) realized that the hill climb had grown too large for the Okanagan Centre location and approached the City of Kelowna for permission to use the newly-paved Knox Mountain Parkway. It was a welcomed move by all. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Virtual meetings are taking a toll on local governance, according to multiple mayors in the North Okanagan. (Headway photo)
Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
