Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Christine McWillis

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Christine had the honour of serving within the Personnel Support Program with the Department of National Defence for more than a decade, holding the positions of Fitness Instructor, Health Promotions Manager and Fitness, Sports and Recreation Director. She spent the next several years working with the City of Cold Lake, Alberta as the General Manager of Community Services before making Kelowna her family’s forever home. Upon arriving in Kelowna, she supported Project Literacy Kelowna Society as their executive director where she worked collectively with other literacy organizations in development of a Community Literacy Plan.

However, her passion for work in the public service eventually won and she joined the City of Kelowna in late 2017. These days, she has the privilege of supporting the development of the creative sector of Kelowna on a daily basis. As Cultural Services Manager, along with the creative community, she launched and is now working hard on the implementation of the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

She considers her leadership to be in service to the community and others. Throughout her career and personal life she seeks out opportunities to learn, to grow and support the development of herself and her community. She believes that the role of leader is earned through hard work, consistency and commitment to doing

Every day Christine says she is honoured to be able to serve the numerous artists, organizations and community members who are working tirelessly to make the community an amazing place that everyone can be proud

of. It is an honour to be considered for the Kelowna Chamber Top 40 Over 40.

the right thing even if it’s not the easy thing.

community profile