Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Jean Watson

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Jean Watson is a founding owner of Vision Mechanical Ltd. In Kelowna, along with her husband John.

Their company is family run, becoming established in 1986 as a plumbing company. They moved to Kelowna from Vancouver in 1990 and opened Vision Mechanical then.

In the past 30 years, the business has grown and added services, including HVAC.

Vision Mechanical provides its customers with service and construction, evolving from a mom and pop shop to a mid-size business with 30 employees. Jean describes their growth as resulting from adopting new technologies, and the ability to offer better practices working with clients., The owners, she says, care about the community – working for and supporting The Bridge for youth.

Jean, John and their team are excited to see how they can continue to service Kelowna and area for 2021; they are proud to say they have clients that keep coming back after many years, always a sign of success and trust.

Jean has changed along with the company, moving from being the point person at the end of the phone, the accountant and general office factor to helping run the company – which is when growth really began. She is always looking for ways to better staff and client experience, and has teamed up with daughter Brandi to continue to grow the business, to implement continuous improvement. Vision has won gold medals two years running for Best in Kelowna, Plumbing. Their giving profile includes The Bridge, schooling of several children in Kenya, and supporting local not for profits both through donations and discounts for services. They also support small business through a networking organization. And Jean is a big believer in on-the-job training and fostering excellent relationships with her employees.

