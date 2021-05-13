Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Kevin Spiess

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Kevin Spiess arrived in the Okanagan in the fall of 2010.

He had lived in Edmonton for almost 40 years where he owns a large transport company, which gave him the opportunity to move to the Okanagan. He was fortunate enough to raise his children in their latter school years while living in Peachland. They attended Glenrosa Middle and Mount Boucherie secondary schools. During the last 11 years, Kevin has opened multiple businesses within the Okanagan Valley – Indulge Beauty Lounge in West Kelowna; Cibo & Vines in Peachland; Dakota Towing in Kelowna; Aquatech luxury flooring in Kelowna; and Eagle Eye holdings in West Kelowna. Kevin feels both humble and proud to say that the community support he, his family and his businesses get in the Okanagan Valley is absolutely amazing, none of which would have been possible without such strong communities.

Kevin says leadership to him is more about goals and direction, but how people should show respect and be considerate of one another. He has had the opportunity to employ several hundred people so far in his businesses, and he always attempts to base his opinions and direction onto those employees, while at the same time mentoring by teaching people how to have patience and understanding for one another, knowing that not everyone is the same.

He believes most want to help one another, and it’s important to always keep yourself humble and respectful.

Kevin has also been a part of many fundraisers and events for many different causes and organizations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

community profile