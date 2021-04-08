Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Kray Mitchell

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Kray Mitchell is working for Shopify in Kelowna, helping build community around entrepreneurship while also providing free business coaching and consulting services.

Those services help launch, grow or scale a business, whether or not one which is situated on Shopify.

Kray defines his goal as helping local merchants succeed in their business: to help guide people down the right path to success and to raise awareness for “support local” campaigns

He is a former IT manager for five years in the film/TV industry, and was a member of several business groups in Calgary: Ladies Learning Code and Chic Geek.

In 2017, Kray was Volunteer of the Year with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, playing Santa at their annual Christmas party for the past five years.

When not dressing up as Saint Nick, he continues to offer guidance in regards to online technology.

Kray has also helped other local organizations such as Hope Outreach (he built their first website for them at no cost) and Special Olympics Okanagan.