Lucas Griffin

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Lucas Griffin

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Lucas Griffin, Owner and Founder of Secure-Rite Mobile Storage was born and raised in Kelowna, BC and launched Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Inc. in 2005 The company arrived in Calgary in 2009, and then in Surrey in 2020. He has been closely involved in the startup of all five Secure-Rite locations in BC and Alberta, and is excited to establish more in the future. Lucas is passionate about business excellence, exceptional customer service, continuous improvement, and known for his community involvement. He is also an advocate for innovative container modifications and his team has created many unique container structures.

Lucas has led the company through significant growth over the past sixteen years, starting with only a few staff members to over 30 employees today. Lucas has strategized and facilitated the opening of 5 locations with no signs of slowing down and has become a recognized leader in the industry, speaking on a variety of panels, participating in case studies, and is an active member of TEC Canada.

Community is a core value at Secure-Rite Mobile Storage – Lucas believes in giving back to the community through donations of time, products, and finances. Secure-Rite holds many social issues near and dear, including ending homelessness by working towards an affordable housing solution, minimizing the carbon footprint on the environment, providing experiences and opportunities for students and younger generations to learn applied skills, and creating access to resources or commodities for those in need. Secure-Rite works with countless values-based organizations to help them create smart space, including the Animal Food Bank, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, Kelowna Women In Business, Calgary Humane Society, and many more. Lucas also volunteers a lot of time in various Children & Youth Programs through his church and plays a role in his Church Leadership.

Lucas received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree and graduated with distinction in 2000 from OUC.

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage achieved the 2007 Rising Star Business Excellence Award from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. In 2013, they won Small Business of the Year after being competitively judged by the same organization. In 2018, Secure-Rite received the Corporate Community of the Year Award. In 2019, they received the City’s Corporate Citizen of the Year Award. In 2020, Secure-Rite was awarded Mid-Sized Business of the Year and the Social Leadership Awards. Secure-Rite has received countless nominations for the Best of Kelowna, and is the Title Sponsor for the second year in a row.

Most Read