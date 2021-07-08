Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Shilo Verhaegen

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

After 25 years of entrepreneurial endeavours, Ashbury Bridal is the dream come to fruition for Shilo Verhaegen.

Shilo has worked in the wedding industry for over 15 years in Kelowna, opening Ashbury Bridal in 2012.

Filled with treasures that she’s collected over the years, Ashbury Bridal caters to anyone who is eco-friendly, cost savvy and committed to supporting the local economy.

Shilo and her team strive to provide a full service, unique experience, that will leaves customers laughing with tears of joy…while saying “yes” to the dress!

Shilo is a leader in communicating the environmental impact of the wedding industry.

She is the first to encourage women to make a responsible choice when choosing their wedding attire, to take advantage of the joy and savings by purchasing a consigned dress where appropriate.

Shilo is also an advocate for the importance of mental health and self-care.

She takes on the responsibility to educate every bride client about their part in lessening the environmental impact of their wedding decisions.

She says every dress that is brought in on consignment and sold is one less dress made overseas.

Shilo says keeping these dresses out of your closet, out of storage areas, out of landfills and oceans, Mother Earth says ‘thank you.’

Shilo has post-secondary education focusing on the creative design and the small business sector.

