Conspiracies around COVID-19 have oozed off the internet and into public places in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Column: COVID-19 conspiracy of dunces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

What would you say if I told you cancer isn’t real, that it’s a lie propagated by environmentalists, paid for by U.S. oil lobbyists directed by reptilian humanoids bent on global domination.

I hope that most people would find such a statement ridiculous, if not utterly offensive.

Belittling the leading cause of death in Canada with an inane conspiracy is insulting to the memories of all who have lost their lives to cancer and the many who are battling against it.

Now put yourself in the shoes of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, or one of B.C.’s many medical professionals currently engaged in the battle against COVID-19, individuals whose primary interest isn’t driven by personal politics or appealing to shareholders, but by Hippocratic Oath and a commitment to caring for the health of others. How would you respond if someone told you COVID-19 is a lie, a conspiracy to keep us complacent under the thumb of big government?

Unfortunately, this kind of toxic misinformation is making the rounds online, and has oozed into the real world, with a poster showing up in Salmon Arm stating, “WAKE UP BC!!! COVID-19 IS A LIE!”

Read more: Woman raised in Salmon Arm on COVID-19 frontline with field hospital in Italy

Read more: COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm provides hopeful news, warning

Read more: Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

I wonder how someone like former Salmon Arm resident Bev Kauffeldt would respond to such a mistruth? Kauffeldt has been working with Samaritan’s Purse at a field hospital set up to support a hospital in Cremona, Italy. She described the death toll there resulting from the virus as staggering and said she would hate to see any other community go through what it has.

Thankfully, it appears there’s little tolerance for conspiracies around COVID-19.

David Icke, a person who has made a living from peddling conspiracy, was recently given the boot by YouTube and Facebook for claiming the virus is linked to 5G mobile networks.

I got to see Icke give a presentation in Kamloops. It focused on his infamous conspiracy about society being shaped and managed by a reptilian humanoid elite, a lizard Illuminati bent on world domination.

Instead of parroting such idiocy, it would be a better use of one’s time to engage with and learn from our health-care professionals, and offer them gratitude and support.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: The little joys of homeschooling
Next story
Column: Running a long marathon no one asked to take part in

Just Posted

Construction starts on Glenrosa/McIver road improvement project

This is one of West Kelowna’s largest road improvement projects

Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

RCMP have been receiving more vehicle noise complaints of late

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Feast of Fields cancelled for 2020

Those who can are asked to donate to help struggling local businesses

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Princeton man faces charges after RCMP flag pole destroyed by car

A 48-year-old Princeton man is facing charges following an incident in the… Continue reading

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Okanagan mayor ready for recovery, cautious of second COVID-19 wave

Letter to B.C. government outlines city’s activities and eagerness to return to normal

Column: COVID-19 conspiracy of dunces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Column: Running a long marathon no one asked to take part in

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Most Read