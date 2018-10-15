Kootenkoff: “Legalization” Delayed – What Took them So Long?

In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a worker holds a marijuana plant leaf in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

—By Susan Kootnekoff

Was the impact on road safety just an inconvenient after-thought? Is it less important than a desire to keep an election promise?

A select few Canadian industrial employers have been testing their employees for drugs and alcohol for decades.

Even among the growing number of employers who test, it is a fact that thousands of Canadian employees have tested positive for substances prohibited under their employer’s drug and alcohol policies.

Many of them were under the influence when they arrived at work. Some would have driven to work.

Some users believe that marijuana does not impair their driving. They are mistaken. Among the functions that marijuana affects are reaction time, short-term memory, hand-eye coordination, concentration, and perception of time and distance.

In Colorado, just like alcohol, people driving while impaired by marijuana can receive a DUI.

As they can, at least in theory, in Canada. That is, if roadside testing is in fact implemented here.

Colorado police officers are trained for the purpose of detecting both impairment of both alcohol and drugs, and many are specially trained “drug recognition experts” (DREs).

RELATED: Kootnekoff: Drug Impaired Driving in Canada: Who ‘Ya Gonna Call?

Colorado has been operating a pilot program for roadside saliva testing, in cases in which a police officer has reasonable grounds to believe the person is driving under the influence or their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired because of alcohol, drugs or both.

Refusals to test can lead to revocation of one’s license.

Because marijuana is metabolized differently than alcohol, it can be more challenging to test for, particularly in a roadside environment.

Further, it is also illegal in Colorado to consume marijuana on any public roads, to have it in the passenger area of a vehicle in an open container, a container with a broken seal, or if there is evidence marijuana has been consumed.

In Canada, it took almost two full years after the election of this federal government before any rumblings started to happen that anything similar would be put into place here. The regime proposed here does have many similarities with that in Colorado.

An election promise was made in the early days of the 2015 federal election, to “legalize” marijuana.

It was not until late 2017 or early 2018 that the media briefly announced that the federal government was delaying the then proposed July 1 implementation date, and pushing it back to approximately Nov.

Gee, do ya think?

What took them so long to realize this?

After the suggestion that July would not be the date, all went quiet for some time, and finally Oct. 17, was announced as the implementation date for legalization.

We then heard at the very end of Aug. that roadside drug testing would be “optional” and would not be implemented until Dec. at least six weeks after legalization.

Why is testing to be optional and not mandatory?

Why is testing not being implemented on Oct.17?

Is it because testing is expensive?

Testing for drugs is more expensive than alcohol testing. It also takes longer for reliable results to be obtained, if a driver is also providing a urine test.

As a taxpayer, you may be less than impressed with the likely tax increase needed to finance either consistent testing, or the liabilities that may arise from failures to implement testing.

If our government considers roadside testing to be expensive, any lawyer can assure them that the liabilities associated with a failure to implement test will most surely also be expensive. These costs could quite possibly exceed the costs of testing.

It almost seems as though our federal government rushed to “make good” on an election promise, without even considering the impact on workplace safety, or the safety of our roads.

It was always perhaps optimistic – or, maybe naieve — to think that everything including roadside testing could be put into place, in a way that has at least a fighting chance of being legally defensible, in just a few months.

Or, maybe our federal government is not concerned about safety, fatalities on our roads, or courts.

In Canada, apart from general OH&S regulations, at this time there are no specific legal requirements on employers involved in transportation or other potentially dangerous work to test their workers for drugs and alcohol.

In reality, some Canadian companies that employ drivers and other workers doing dangerous jobs still do not test. Fortunately, this group is shrinking. More and more employers are recognizing that it is wise to have a drug and alcohol policy with testing protocols as a component of maintaining a safe workplace.

Without consistent roadside testing, how exactly does our federal government intend keep our roads safe?

The content of this article is intended to provide very general thoughts and general information, not to provide legal advice. Specialist advice from a qualified legal professional should be sought about your specific circumstances If you would like to reach us, we may be reached at 250-764-7710 or info@inspirelaw.ca .

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.