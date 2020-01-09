Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

A Kelowna resident is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing dog that was reportedly stolen.

According to a Facebook post, the male German shepherd, named Remi, was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 east and Gallagher Drive in mid-November.

Social media posts suggest someone took the dog and that the family is asking for any information on the pup’s whereabouts.

The dog is easy to identify as it is tattooed and microchipped.

Okanagan Koi and Water Gardens has stepped up to help the family and bring the dog home. They are offering a reward of $1,000 for the dog’s return.

“Someone could have him that doesn’t realize he’s someone’s missing pet,” read Okanagan Koi’s Facebook post.

“The family is devastated to lose him. He could have been transported anywhere in Canada. Let’s bring him home.”

READ MORE: Bull dog stolen from Okanagan homeless man still missing

READ MORE: North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.