Jenny Matechuk

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

Warm weather and fluffy puppies enticed more than 90 golfers to Sunset Ranch Golf Club on Sunday for the 13th Annual BC SPCA Golf Tournament.

All of the proceeds from the day’s event will go to help the animals at the Kelowna shelter. Branch manager Sean Hogan estimates about $40,000 will be raised from thanks to the avid golfers and animal lovers.

The event included a live auction, a ball drop for some ‘woozy treats’, purchased mulligans and of course puppies that are now available for adoption at the Kelowna Branch located at 3785 Casorso Road.

Everyone from Power 104’s Bob Mills to Tony Crescenzo of Kat Tire, to Black Press’ own Karen Hill tee’d off on the course for a fun day in the sun.

Check out some of the highlights below.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rental tenancy rules forum planned for Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

West Kelowna property tax notices issued

Tax payment deadline is Tuesday, July 3, 4:30 p.m.

West Kelowna park closure extended

Pebble Beach Park to stay closed until end of June to allow for wastewater treatment plant work

Kangaroo Creek Farm looking to move

Lake Country - The farm has its sights on Old Vernon Road

Who wore it best? Penticton peach takes note of Peachland’s new landmark

“Is there a family resemblance here?!”

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Water off for some Killiney Beach residents Thursday

Generator installation will mean a two-hour shut0ff

Silver lining for United U16 boys

Kelowna United boys take first loss of the season but finish second in Surrey tourney

Star Gazing: Magnetic storms, power outages and other disruptions

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. boy, 9, on bike dies after collision with semi truck

Counselors are on site to help students at Raft River Elementary School, principal said

Most Read