A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the former Kelowna post office located on Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street.

It was built in 1937 and designed by architect Robert Lyon. The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Fred Fleck.

According to Old Kelowna on Facebook, Lyon was known as an accomplished architect of the time. He designed the industrial structures for the B.C. Electrical Railway, as well as all of the large fruit packing warehouses in the Okanagan and the Kootenays throughout the 1920s and 1930s.

Known as one of Kelowna’s best-known historic buildings, the post office was demolished in the 1970s about 40 years after construction.

