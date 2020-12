This historic photo is of the open class ice racing on Wood Lake back in 1992.

Frank Winerlik uploaded the photo to Old Kelowna on Facebook, stating there were 18 inches of ice and that the race took place at the south end of the lake near the Turtle Bay Pub.

The picture shows a 900 Werks Porsche 914 at the race on Feb. 28, 1992.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.