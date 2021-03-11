A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club in the late 1920s. The photo is actually a postcard by Ribelin Photo and shared to the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Pat Royce. According to the group Old Kelowna, the first game of golf played in the city was in 1899 on a nine-hole course located near present-day city hall and the Memorial Arena. In 1914 the golf course was moved to a new location in the Bankhead area. However, the course never really took off due in part to its members leaving to join the armed forces to fight in World War I. In 1920, the members decided to purchase and move to the present location known then as the Wolaston property. At the time the club had 72 members. Later that year the club was incorporated and a clubhouse was built on the property.

