A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna train station in 1946. A crowd had gathered to welcome back the brave men and women who served in WW II. The photo was shared by Ron Gill to the Facebook group Old Kelowna. Today, at this location sits The Train Station Pub at 1177 Ellis St.

