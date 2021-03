The Aquatic Centre and grandstands fire of 1969

This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Aquatic Centre and grandstands on fire, back on July 14, 1969.

The photo, taken from the water, shows the firefighting efforts taken to extinguish the flames.

It took forty-five firefighters, four fire trucks and more than five hours to put out the blaze.

According to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, while it was never proven, the stories of the day had kids playing with matches or smoking under the grandstands as the cause of the fire.

