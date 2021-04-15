A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels

This historic photo is of the Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels in 1911. The Parish Church was dedicated as a Cathedral in 1987 and replaced the first Anglican Church in Kelowna, which had also been dedicated to St. Michael and All Angels. The predecessor, consecrated in 1895, was located at the corner of Mill Avenue and Pendozi Street – now Queensway and Ellis Street. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the first Anglican services in the city had been held only a year earlier, in Lequimes Hall. The photo was shared with the Facebook group by Paulette Stoltz.

This historic photo is of the Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels circa 1911.

The Parish Church was dedicated as a Cathedral in 1987 and replaced the first Anglican Church in Kelowna, which had also been dedicated to St. Michael and All Angels.

The predecessor, consecrated in 1895, was located at the corner of Mill Avenue and Pendozi Street – now Queensway and Ellis Street.

According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the first Anglican services in the city had been held only a year earlier, in Lequime’s Hall.

The photo was shared with the Facebook group by Paulette Stoltz.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

history