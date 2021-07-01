A look back at Kelowna’s past

Lifeguards at the Aquatic in 1953

This historic photo is of the lifeguards at the Aquatic in 1953.

Mick Wood shared this family photo with the Old Kelowna page of Facebook.

According to Mick, his relative Jan Wood (Stirling) is third from the left.

However, Denise Bruce Martin chimed in to help identify the rest of the crew, stating that from left to right it’s Barbara Ann Landers, Joan McKinley, Jane Stirling, then Dick Lennie, Linda Ghezzi, Audrey James and Marietta Anderson.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.