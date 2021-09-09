A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is timely as students head back to class, as this picture is of the first day back at Glen Avenue Elementary School in 1952. According to the City of Kelowna, the historic two-storey red brick Old Glenn Avenue School was built in an Edwardian institutional style in 1910 at 1633 Richter St. in the North Central Neighbourhood. The building held six classrooms and was constructed by H.W. Raymer as the first brick school in Kelowna. In the 1980s, it became the Downtown Youth Centre of the Kelowna and District Boys and Girls Club, which continues to operate there. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

history