A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Cal Blackwood’s livery barn circa 1902.

The photo was taken about three years before Kelowna became a city, which occurred in 1905 when the population was just 600.

The picture was posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Emma Oliver.

“It looks like it came straight out of an old west cowboy movie,” commented Old Kelowna.

