This historic photo is of Kelowna's Inn Towner Motel, taken sometime in the 1960s. The hotel was located at 1627 Abbott Street, which later became the Abbott Villa on the Lake for a number of years, before turning into Hotel Zed. The image comes from a postcard and was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna’s Inn Towner Motel

This historic photo is of Kelowna’s Inn Towner Motel, taken sometime in the 1960s.

The hotel was located at 1627 Abbott Street, which later became the Abbott Villa on the Lake for a number of years, before turning into Hotel Zed.

The image comes from a postcard and was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

