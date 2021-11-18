A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street in 1912.

It appears these little piggies went to market, sunning themself on the downtown corner.

According to an avid Capital News reader, Wayne .W, who submitted the photo, it appears these piggies didn’t know they were destined for Casorso’s Sanitary Meat Market.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna