This historic photo is of ice skaters on Wittups Pond overlooking Glenmore, taken sometime in about 1914.

Harry Wolff sent the photo to the Capital News stating he had receieved it from the Kelowna Centennial Museum.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna