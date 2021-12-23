A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a snow-covered Ogopogo in 1984.

Located downtown in Kerry Park, the Ogopogo statue used to be located next to the old Regatta sign. It appears there was quite a bit of snow back in 1984.

This photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Dorothy Inglis.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

