Bernard Avenue in the winter of 1949

This historic photo is of Bernard Avenue in the winter of 1949.

That winter saw a lot of snow and was also very cold, according to the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

The shops, Safeway, Hall’s Bakery and Percy Harding can be seen lining the street.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna