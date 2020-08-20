A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Kelowna yards of the CRN Okanagan cira 1936

This historic photo is of the CNR Okanagan at the Kelowna yards.

The photo was shared to the Okanagan Archive Trust Society by Joan Gillard.

Taken back in 1936 by H.O. Rorke, the photo shows the trains in the Kelowna yards arena.

According to the City of Kelowna, after 1909 goods could be loaded onto freight cars at the CPR’s Kelowna’s yards and transported along a short line form Ellis Street and Cawston Avenue to the CPR wharf, between Smith and Haynes Avenues, and then barged north to Okanagan Landing, from which a branch line connected to the CPR main line.

This took a lot of time and was not very satisfactory to the local business community.

Which is why a second transcontinental rail line was needed.

The CNR completed its facilities in Kelowna in 1926 with the construction of a stalwart station for passengers and light freight.

A look back at Kelowna's past

