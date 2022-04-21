A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Kelowna Golf Course circa 1930.

This was Kelowna’s first golf course.

The photo was taken from Dilworth Mountain, showing the Kelowna Golf and Country Club is on the right foreground with Glenmore Road running behind the clubhouse.

Okanagan Lake is in the background. Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo.

