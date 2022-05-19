A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a 47-B3 helicopter crash on Sept. 1, 1947.

The Okanagan Air Services Bell helicopter flew into some powerlines while spraying an orchard.

The pilot, Carl Agar, was not injured and the helicopter managed to be repaired that winter.

Okanagan Air Services eventually became Okanagan Helicopter Ltd and in 1987 merged into CHC.

This photo was contributed by Captial Newsreader “Wild and Wooley Wayne.”

