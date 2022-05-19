This historic photo is of a 47-B3 helicopter crash on Sept. 1, 1947. The Okanagan Air Services Bell helicopter flew into some powerlines while spraying an orchard. The pilot, Carl Agar, was not injured and the helicopter managed to be repaired that winter. Okanagan Air Services eventually became Okanagan Helicopter Ltd and in 1987 merged into CHC. This photo was contributed by Captial Newsreader "Wild and Wooley Wayne." If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

1947 helicopter crash

This photo was contributed by Captial Newsreader “Wild and Wooley Wayne.”

historyKelowna

