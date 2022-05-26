A look back at Kelowna’s past

As the annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb wrapped up over the May long weekend, the Capital News is looking back at a historic moment from the past.

This photo is of a Cooper Formula Jr, which completed the climb in under two minutes back in 1966.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Paul J. Vanderwood.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

