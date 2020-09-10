A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna Central Elementary School pictured in 1921

As students return to class under very different circumstances than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital News wanted to share a historic photo of what school looked like back in the 1920s.

This historic photo is of Kelowna Central Elementary School pictured in 1921. The classical two-storey, red brick school was built in 1913 at 1825 Richter Street in Kelowna’s South Central neighbourhood.

The building was designed by architect George E. Nobles of Lethbridge, and built by contractor Alfred Ivey.

Central is the oldest school building in the city still being used as a school.

The photo was posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, and is part of a collection titled Old Okanagan Schools.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Central School celebrates 100 years

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weight of depression and suicide carried on Okanagan walk

Just Posted

Concerns over mental health loom as B.C. enters fall during COVID-19

CMHA anticipates people to seek more virtual counseling services this fall and winter

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Kelowna Central Elementary School pictured in 1921

Kelowna RCMP warn students against big parties

Police are asking students to follow COVID-19 orders and not have big gatherings

Great Closet Cleanout comes back farmers’ market-style

This time, the Great Closet Cleanout will be an open-air market

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Penticton campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

COLUMN: Albas takes new role in shadow cabinet

MP is now Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Most Read