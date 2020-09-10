A look back at Kelowna’s past

As students return to class under very different circumstances than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital News wanted to share a historic photo of what school looked like back in the 1920s.

This historic photo is of Kelowna Central Elementary School pictured in 1921. The classical two-storey, red brick school was built in 1913 at 1825 Richter Street in Kelowna’s South Central neighbourhood.

The building was designed by architect George E. Nobles of Lethbridge, and built by contractor Alfred Ivey.

Central is the oldest school building in the city still being used as a school.

The photo was posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, and is part of a collection titled Old Okanagan Schools.

