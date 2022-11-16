All are invited to Lake Country Native Association’s 25th winter Powwow

The event takes place at Winfield Memorial Hall from noon to 7 p.m.

Photo from the Reclaiming Youth Pow Wow that took place in Mission in July this year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lake Country Native Association is inviting everyone to its 25th Annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Powwow.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Winfield Memorial Hall will open at noon for vendors, arts and crafts, music, and food.

The grand entry will take place a 1 p.m. with host drum Birch Creek.

Bannock tacos will be available for purchase until 3 p.m.

The event is fun for the whole family and will be alcohol and drug free.

