Image: Pixabay

Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has announced that while awareness about dementia has increased, stigma and negative attitudes about it continue to persist. The society is releasing findings of a new survey to coincide with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in January and to kick off its new social awareness campaign—I live with dementia. Let me help you understand—to spark conversations and encourage Kelowna residents to see dementia differently.

The Leger-led online survey, which canvassed 1,500 Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65, also reveals that 46 per cent of respondents would feel ashamed or embarrassed if they had dementia, while 61 per cent of those surveyed said they would face discrimination of some kind. According to the survey, one in four Canadians believe that their friends and family would avoid them if they were diagnosed with dementia, and only five per cent of Canadians would learn more about dementia if a family member, friend or co-worker were diagnosed.

“Stigma significantly affects the well-being of people living with dementia,” says Carly Gronlund, Support and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for Kelowna and North & Central Okanagan region. “In order to build a dementia-friendly society, we need to move away from fear and denial of the disease, towards awareness and understanding.”

To tackle stigma, the Alzheimer Society is letting the experts—people affected by dementia—do the talking. One of these experts is Sandy Campbell, whose mother and husband were diagnosed with vascular dementia. After the diagnoses, Sandy found that while some of the people in her life were quite supportive—particularly if they had personal experience with the illness—other friends pulled away out of discomfort. She encourages empathy, and hopes that people who need help will ask for it, rather than turning inward.

Sandy and others invite Kelowna residents to hear their inspiring stories and take a few pointers from them on how to be open and accepting towards people living with dementia.

Their stories are featured on a dedicated campaign website, where visitors will also find tips on how to be more dementia friendly, activities to test their knowledge, and other resources to take action against stigma and be better informed about a disease that has the potential to affect every single one of us.

To help stop stigma and read the full survey, visit ilivewithdementia.ca – and use the hashtag #ilivewithdementia to help spread the word.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

Just Posted

Kelowna police search for missing resident

Frederick Mason was last seen Jan. 10

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Gold medal still sinking in for Rockets’ Foote

Defenceman Cal Foote and Kelowna teammate Dillon Dube are back after winning world junior title

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandle

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey

Letter: Ben Stewart’s letter was ‘interesting’

Kelowna area letter-writer says he wonders why Ben Stewart gave up his seat in first place

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Most Read

  • Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

    Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey