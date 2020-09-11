Annual Cops for Kids Ride fundraiser hits the road in Kelowna

The annual 10-day bike ride set off to Penticton from Kelowna on Friday morning

Six Central Okanagan police officers participating in the annual Cops for Kids fundraiser bike ride’s first leg on Friday, Sept. 11. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The annual Cops for Kids fundraiser hit the road in Kelowna this morning — albeit with fewer tires on the pavement.

The fundraiser sees police officers from several detachments gather for a 10-day bike ride to raise money to assist children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Usually, around 30 cyclists participate in the full ride but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reality that large fundraising events aren’t allowed, the event has shifted to designate a few local riders to complete each leg on behalf of the team.

“The remainder of the team will continue to pedal 100 km each day in their home community as a promise to the children who need them most,” reads a statement on the Cops for Kids website.

The ride departed from Reid’s Corner in Kelowna, Friday morning, and will make its way through Peachland, Penticton and Oliver by the evening. Over the next 10 days, riders will hit Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon, and will return to the Central Okanagan on Sept. 20.

Those who want to show their support are encouraged to cheer and wave from the side of the road as cyclists pass.

“Make a sign, ring your bell, wear your blue. Support our Cops for Kids riders.”

