Annual Halloween Treat Trail cancelled due to COVID-19

This year would have been the 15th edition of the event held at Mission Park Shopping Centre

Kristyna Tomek and her daughters Zaya, 7, and Sofi, who is almost 1, enjoyed the Halloween Treat Trail in downtown Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Lindsay Chung photo)

Halloween in Kelowna will be lacking flavour this year as the annual Halloween Treat Trail at Mission Park Shopping Mall has been cancelled amid COVID-19.

For the last 14 years, the Halloween Treat Trail has seen hundreds of children and parents dress up in costumes to trick-or-treat at the retailers of Mission Park Shopping Centre.

The event also helps those in need in the community by collecting money and non-perishable food donations from attendees. These contributions go directly to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank (COCFB).

“In March, the impact of financial and food insecurity brought an unprecedented number of Kelowna and West Kelowna households to register with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for help,” said community development coordinator Sarah Martin.

“Since then over 9,500 hungry children have accessed the food bank and over 900 seniors have been identified as needing help.”

She went on to say that the food bank is seeing a jump in new client registration this fall.

“We are concerned for those feeling the pressures of having to decide between purchasing food and paying their bills,” she said.

