BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Touchstone Law Group is one of three sponsors for the Kelowna gala

Animal lovers are once again coming together to raise money for the BC SPCA in Kelowna.

The annual Offleashed gala is being held Nov. 2 at the Coast Capri Hotel and tickets are still available.

From a puppy cuddle lounge to dancing, to a live auction, all the money raised at the event will go to support the abused, neglected and abandoned animals that are in the care of the Kelowna shelter.

For the second year in a row Touchstone Law Group will be one of the night’s sponsors.

One of the partners for Touchstone, Una Gabie said the law firm got involved because of the staff’s love of children and animals.

“Those are the two areas that we have really been drawn to as far as our decisions with sponsorships and donations,” she said. “Plus, we have a lot of people around here with kids and a lot of people around here with pets.”

Gabie has actually been involved with the BC SPCA since she was a child, after her father would donate her birthday gift in the form of money to the local shelter.

“I have always had pets since I was a child we have had dogs,” explained Gabie.

Last year the BC SPCA gala set a new fundraising record of more than $161,000 for the Kelowna shelter.

For more information on the BC SPCA Offleashed Gala click here.

