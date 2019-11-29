Resi Nagler kicks off the Light a Bulb campaign by lighting two strings with her $1,000 donation, accepted by Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kate McBrearty. (VJHF photo)

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

When it comes to giving, Resi Nagler is no stranger. The Vernon resident supports many fundraisers and events throughout the year, but the Light a Bulb campaign is one very dear to her heart.

Nagler, a long- time volunteer ambassador for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, has given to the annual campaign for 22 years now, and this year is no different. At the recent launch of the Light a Bulb campaign, Nagler presented the Foundation with a cheque for $1,000. These funds will go directly to the purchase of urgently needed equipment at the hospital.

“After my husband Herbert died, I wanted to keep myself busy and give back to the community at the same time. I came to the VJH Foundation almost 20 years ago as a volunteer, and have been here ever since. It’s my second home.”

“Resi is a weekly fixture in our office. Everyone loves her,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director. “Resi brings so much delightful energy and warmth. We are grateful for her unwavering support, her tremendous generosity to the Foundation and our team, and the Light a Bulb campaign.”

To help the Foundation reach this year’s $275,000 goal, you can make a secure donation online at www.vjhfoundation.org, mail it to VJH Foundation, 2101 32nd St., Vernon B.C. V1T 5L2 or phone it in at 250-558-1362. Each $35 tax deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights, while $500 will light an entire string.

