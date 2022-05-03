Canada Day festival returns to Kelowna for July 1

The award-winning annual Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna community festival is returning on July 1, after a two-year hiatus. Festivals Kelowna has begun preparations for this event, which hosts tens of thousands of people in the downtown celebrating Canada’s birthday.

The festival offers live music, kid’s activities, crafts, food, and more. The event is important to locals, with community businesses and groups, food trucks, and non-profit organizations taking part.

Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna Renata Mills says that the festival is an opportunity for members of the community to promote their services. She says that it is one of the largest community events in Kelowna, with over 55,000 attendees.

Applications for space at the festival will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis as long as the items being sold are suitable for an all-ages audience. The festival will have multiple activity areas, including the Made in Canada Marketplace, featuring local handcrafted products, the Canada Day Bazaar, with products and services from small businesses, the Community Showcase, which allows local non-profits to connect with the community, and the Kid’s Zone, a space for children’s activities.

Applications can be downloaded at www.festivalskelowna.com by following the link to the Celebrate Canada Day-Kelownapage. More information about eligible products can be found by contacting Festivals Kelowna at 250-868-3326 or 250-868-3307. Businesses looking for exhibitor of sponsorship opportunities can contact Renata Mills directly at 250-868-3326.

