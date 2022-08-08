Celebrating art in the community with the Carr’s Landing Art Tour

The tour included seven stops and eight artists

John Waite had several paintings on display and available for purchase at the 2022 Carr’s Landing Art Tour (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

The 2022 Carr’s Landing Art Tour finished its two-weekend run on Sunday (Aug. 7).

Featured artists included metal sculptor Doug Alcock, painter and sculptor Chris Malmkvist, father-son painting duo John and Wesley Waite, jewelry artist Dale Harris, painter Laine Lowe, painter Virginia May Brown, and literary artist Alan R. Warren.

The tour took place July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7 at a number of properties along Commonage Road and nearby side streets, either at the home or the studio of the featured artist.

The self-guided tour was free with pieces available for purchase at each stop.

Learn more about the artists featured this year and find samples of their work here.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Ghostly Garlic is moving to Alberta this fall

artistauthorBooksLake Country