Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society launches online fundraiser in place of annual march

Voices Against Violence will replace the Take Back The Night event

Voices Against Violence will be an online event where speakers will discuss solutions to end gender-based violence. (Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society)

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has announced a new fundraising event this fall.

Voices Against Violence is aimed at promoting awareness of gender-based violence and will address the topic of sexual violence while raising funds for the society’s adult counselling program provided for survivors.

The online event replaces the annual Take Back The Night march, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we can’t gather in large groups this year, we encourage our community to gather online at our online ceremony and come together in small groups to explore downtown Kelowna,” according to the Voices Against Violence fundraising page.

The online event will feature speakers, live entertainment, door prizes, and silent auction items. The speakers include leadership coach Amal Alhuwayshil and city councillor Loyal Wooldridge, among others.

Speakers will discuss solutions when it comes to ending domestic violence and helping survivors.

This year’s goal is to raise $25,000, which will help those fleeing from sexual violence.

The event will take place on Oct. 4. More information is available through the Elizabith Fry Society’s fundraising page.

READ MORE: Okanagan businesses help raise over $30K for wildfire recovery

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserKelownaOkanagan