Central Okanagan Food Bank gives back to the community with free barbecue

The Central Okanagan Food Bank held a barbecue for their volunteers and the public on Saturday, May 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Central Okanagan Food Bank, in partnership with Secure Rite, gave back to its volunteers and the community on Saturday, May 13.

As a thank you to the volunteers and community for all they do to help, the food bank hosted a free barbecue for anyone to come by, grab a burger and share a meal with others. This year’s was the second annual event and an estimated 150 people showed up, 50 more than in 2022.

The ‘Grillin’ for Good’ free barbecue took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

People who attended were also able to play yard games, take a tour of the food bank’s facility and learn more about how to get involved.

To learn more or to donate to the food bank, visit their website.

Food BankKelownaOkanagan